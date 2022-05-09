Support Local Journalism


The cast of 21 is the largest since the winter of 2019. The production will include a full orchestra for the first time since 2016.

Production manager Jerald Dougherty said it’s time to get back to what they do and Central Washington University’s production of “Spring Awakening” will mark the return of in-person, live musical theatre.

Opening night for the 2-hour, 30-minute performance is at 7:30 p.m., Friday at McConnell Auditorium.

“It feels good to get back. We’re learning a lot about getting back to something we’ve been away from the past couple of years,” Dougherty said. “This is the biggest cast we’ve had since winter of 2019.

“It is a mix of experience. We have several first-year students, but there is a lot of experience, and it shows.”

“Spring Awakening” is a coming-of-age rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, based on the 1891 German play by Frank Wedekind.

It’s set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality. The folk-rock genre is infused into the musical score.

“We are collaborating with the music department, so we have an orchestra in the pit, which is not something we’ve done since 2016,” Dougherty said. “This is something special. We used (the orchestra) for the first time in Saturday’s rehearsal and the cast seemed really happy they were here.

“So, we’re looking forward to the collaboration and getting out in front of a live audience again.”

The cast includes Sayli Keni and Kristofer Simmons in the leading roles of Wendla and Melchior.

Others include Annabelle Brasch (Martha), Claire Bowder (Thea), Yuka Kawai (Anna) and Rachel Hunnicut (Ilse), as well as Mason Atwood (Moritz), Shawn Mulligan (Hanschen), Maverick McCarl (Ernst), Finn Ho (George) and Andrew Knickerbocker (Otto).

The production runs through May 22.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com