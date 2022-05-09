...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to
mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in
the cold prone areas of these zones.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be
protected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Central Washington University's production of “Spring Awakening” marks the return of in-person, live musical theatre.
The cast of 21 is the largest since the winter of 2019. The production will include a full orchestra for the first time since 2016.
Production manager Jerald Dougherty said it’s time to get back to what they do and Central Washington University’s production of “Spring Awakening” will mark the return of in-person, live musical theatre.
Opening night for the 2-hour, 30-minute performance is at 7:30 p.m., Friday at McConnell Auditorium.
“It feels good to get back. We’re learning a lot about getting back to something we’ve been away from the past couple of years,” Dougherty said. “This is the biggest cast we’ve had since winter of 2019.
“It is a mix of experience. We have several first-year students, but there is a lot of experience, and it shows.”
“Spring Awakening” is a coming-of-age rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, based on the 1891 German play by Frank Wedekind.
It’s set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality. The folk-rock genre is infused into the musical score.
“We are collaborating with the music department, so we have an orchestra in the pit, which is not something we’ve done since 2016,” Dougherty said. “This is something special. We used (the orchestra) for the first time in Saturday’s rehearsal and the cast seemed really happy they were here.
“So, we’re looking forward to the collaboration and getting out in front of a live audience again.”
The cast includes Sayli Keni and Kristofer Simmons in the leading roles of Wendla and Melchior.
Others include Annabelle Brasch (Martha), Claire Bowder (Thea), Yuka Kawai (Anna) and Rachel Hunnicut (Ilse), as well as Mason Atwood (Moritz), Shawn Mulligan (Hanschen), Maverick McCarl (Ernst), Finn Ho (George) and Andrew Knickerbocker (Otto).