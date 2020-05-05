Dachshunds on Parade 2020 scheduled for Father’s Day weekend in June has been cancelled, according to a news release from the organizer, the Ellensburg Downtown Association
EDA officials said their priority at this time is to assist with the reopening of downtown businesses and to assure they can reopen safely and permanently, and that hosting Dachshunds on Parade could potentially work against that ultimate goal, with the majority of attendees traveling from counties that are not yet at the reopening stage.
“We understand the positive impact Dachshunds on Parade has on our community, and we don’t take this decision lightly. We are looking forward to hosting events downtown soon once it is safe to do so with social distancing and public gathering guidelines in mind,” EDA officials stated in the release.
For updates on businesses, visit https://ellensburgdowntown.org/business-updates/. For more information on Ellensburg Downtown Association events, email Taylor@EllensburgDowntown.org.