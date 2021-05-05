If you want to know who’s coming to Ellensburg to ride bucking horses, all you have to do is go to prorodeo.com and look up the RAM World Standings because it’s going to be a who’s who of cowboy talent.
For everything promotor Daniel Beard went through from postponements to cancellation to questions at every turn, the 13th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs is going to be one for the ages with every top rider in the industry looking to make up for lost ground.
“I can’t say anything big enough about the quality of the cowboys coming,” said Beard with Summit Pro Rodeo. “I just went down the list and we have 76 of the top riders in the world coming.”
The two-day event on May 14-15 has 36 bareback riders and 40 bronc riders for the show, including every Top 10 bareback rider in the world standings and eight of the Top 10 saddle bronc riders.
Two-time world all-around champion Stetson Wright returns to Ellensburg to ride saddle broncs. Stetson Wright made his first ride back at the Ellensburg Rodeo in 2019 after a horrendous bull riding wreck. He went onto become the first rough stock rider since Ty Murray to win a world all-around title. He won his second consecutive all-around world title in 2020 and claimed his first bull riding world championship.
Stetson is currently chasing his brother Ryder Wright, who’s currently on top of the saddle bronc standings. There are three Wrights in the Top 10 with Stetson sitting second and Spencer in eighth. There will be five from the Wright clan chasing top money next weekend. Jesse, Rusty, Ryder, Spencer and Stetson Wright are all on the schedule.
“This is the best 40 bronc riders and the 36 best bareback riders in the world,” Beard said. “This our first year being in the PRCA. Everything kind of fell into place for the event.
“Everybody is going to be in Redding (Calif.) at sometime during the show. They’ll be here for Bares and Broncs, and then the bronc riders are headed to Miles City (Mont.) on Sunday. So, the guys are going to be able to hit three big money shows over the weekend.”
Bares and Broncos is offering $13,060 total purse to the bareback riders and $14,000 total to the bronc riders.
The weekend will not only feature the top cowboys in the world, but a rank selection of bucking horses, many of which have bucked at the National Finals Rodeo. Summit Pro Rodeo will have its best of the best in the chutes.
Western Rodeo Company, Flying 5 Rodeo Company and Big Bend Rodeo Company will enhance the bucking stock with the best from their pens as well.
“People have been excited about the opportunity do something. Our character here in Ellensburg revolves around rodeo,” said Beard, whose grandfather Frank was a legendary stock contractor and Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee. “They support the rodeo all the events and the signature event on Labor Day Weekend.
“So, I believe this is good for the spirit. I do want to remind people this isn’t like years past where you bought a ticket and went and sat where you wanted. You have to go online and buy a reserved seating ticket. We should be able to fill a quarter capacity, which is around 2,000 people were day.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced an update for spectator events and religious organizations on Monday. It allows facilities to increase capacity by adding sections for vaccinated people.
The change, which is effective immediately, outlines the guidelines for vaccinated sections at sporting events, graduations, religious services and other similar activities.
Under the new spectator events guidance:
Outdoor facilities can add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is 50% maximum or 22,000 people, whichever is lower, inclusive of both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people.
Top riders scheduled to appear:
1 Tilden Hooper, Fort Worth, Texas
2 Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa
3 Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont.
4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif.
5. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah
6 Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb.
7 Cole Reiner, Weatherford, Texas
8 Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D.
9 Tanner Aus, New London, Minn.
10 Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La.
1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah
2. Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La.
6. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta
7. Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas
8. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah
9. Brody Cress, Stephenville, Texas
10. Jake Finlay, Canyon, Texas