Just the fact that the 13th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs is among the 20-some rodeo events still listed on the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association schedule as postponed is a reason to smile. Especially considering fact there are way more cancelled events than rodeos planned.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department gave notice in April that the Daily Record Bares and Broncs would not be possible on May 15-16. So, event organizer and stock contractor Daniel Beard of Daniel Beard Rodeo Co. came up with a contingency plan to present to the PRCA.
What they came up with is the Daily Record Bares and Broncs has been moved back to June 26-27. The Bares and Broncs will be sanctioned with the PRCA and offer $10,000 in added money in the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, plus local barrel racing, mounted shooters, and entertainment. Saturday’s schedule will include the Daily Record Bares and Broncs, World Futurity Association dummy bucking classes and barrel racing.
“Basically, everyone wants this to happen. So, we’re all saying what do we have to do to make this work?” Beard said. “There’s been enough cancellations that (the PRCA) is being free and easy with the approvals.
“We’re at a point where we need a balance and we’re ready for some sense of normalcy. This would be the first event on the Columbia River Circuit and we plan to put it on in a safe, responsible way to make sure people enjoy themselves as safely as possible.”
There are a lot of moving parts. But maybe is better than no, Beard said. Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan has four total phases. The state will remain in each phase for at least three weeks, so a lot depends on progress with the health care numbers.
On Monday, the Kittitas County Board of Health, Board of County Commissioners, Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) all supported the application for the variance to allow the county to skip Phase 1 in the governor’s reopen plan, moving on to Phase 2.
Counties with a population of less than 75,000 with no new cases of COVID-19 in the past three weeks are eligible to apply for a variance. Kittitas County meets the requirements.
“If we can start at Phase 2, then move forward in three-week increments, we will complete Phase 4 with a little bit of time to spare,” Beard said. “Stage 4 is where you can have events with people in the stands in a limited capacity.
“We’ll have to spread people out as part of the safety regulations. The capacity at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds is 8,500, I think. We to fill a quarter capacity, around 2,000 people.”
Fans won’t be able to seat side-by-side and there might be event officials making the rounds making sure they don’t group up. But considering the fact the Calgary Stampede shut down and Northwest rodeos like the 80th annual Sisters (Ore.) Rodeo, Grand Coulee Colorama, Eugene (Ore.) Pro Rodeo, Sedro-Wooley Rodeo and Toppenish Rodeo are all on the cancellation list, whatever needs to be done is good with Beard.
“We have 20 good sponsors for the show, so we don’t necessarily have to depend on a huge volume of people (through the turnstiles) to make this successful,” Beard said. “We will be just fine financially without capacity crowds.
“It’s not on yet. But we know the variance window and that everything has to go just right for it to work. But we’re going forward and staying as safe as we possibly can.”
They’ll be reinventing the rodeo as they go along. Beard will run the show in sections. Guys will not be allowed in the back-chute staging area until it’s time to ride and will have to clear out as soon as they’re done. Unfortunately, the camaraderie that goes along with rodeo will take a back seat to social distancing.
Visit baresandbroncs.com for ticket information.