Two days after a three-alarm arson-related blaze at Anderson Hay and Grain, crews are still working to clean up the mess and assess the damage.
“It’s pretty close to being wrapped up,” Anderson Hay and Grain CEO Mark Anderson said. “The fire department left yesterday around noon, and we’ve been monitoring it ourselves. We will continue to monitor it. We moved a lot of product around to minimize additional risk.”
Anderson said the total damage is estimated at approximately $750,000. He estimated the total hay loss to be approximately 1,000 tons, mainly in one of the two barns that were set on fire by the arsonist. Despite being a large number on paper, he said the loss wasn’t extreme when put into perspective.
“That hay was less than a half of a percent of what we do in a year,” he said. “There’s no impact to customers, growers and production.”
Anderson said one of the two barns affected by the fire was a complete loss, with potential damage to the second.
“We’re still working through that detail,” he said.
Anderson said this is the first arson-related fire at any of the Anderson facilities that he is aware of, and that the suspect has no connection to the company. Although he said the company will now consider new protocol to factor in the possibility of this happening again, the company has protocols put into place for non-arson-related fires from season to season.
“Fires in the hay business are always a risk,” he said. “We work constantly on minimizing fire risk and fire exposure and things like moisture on hay coming in. There’s a lot of things that a hay company has to do to be minimizing fire risk. One thing we’re not used to is having to manage around is arson. Occasionally that can happen out in the countryside on a single stack, but very seldom do you have that problem right at a facility. That part’s a little unnerving and very concerning and has to be taken pretty seriously. That’s obviously a new element we have to consider moving forward.”
As they continue to clean up the damage, Anderson said the swift actions taken by his employees and first responders helped to keep the situation from being much worse than the actual outcome.
“The response of our crews and our night shift supervisor combined with law enforcement and the fire department was pretty impressive,” he said. “It’s a way better feeling to sit here today knowing that the suspect has been caught and detained versus wondering where that person is at.”
Kittitas County Sheriff deputies arrested Demarcco Covey, 24 of Ellensburg, on charges on first-degree arson and first-degree criminal trespass in relation to the fire.