As children return for the next school year, students at Damman School will find their surroundings have changed quite a bit from how it was when they left it.
The school is in currently undergoing multiple construction projects to improve conditions for both staff and students. Superintendent Marsha Smith said the projects include fixing issues the school has had with standing water in its basement and repairing structural components incurred as a result of the water. The school is also building an addition onto the north side of the structure, which will include a new classroom that can be divided into two parts. Smith said it will provide additional storage space and new restrooms for students. The old restrooms in the building are being remodeled to include a staff restroom and work area. An addition is also being built on the west wall of the gym which will provide storage for school equipment.
Because of the new construction, the school is required to put in fire suppression sprinklers. Along with the sprinklers, electrical work is being updated and HVAC systems including air conditioning is being added during the project.
The projects are made possible from state grant funding targeted at maintaining and improving small schools. Smith said the grant totals $1.23 million and was received in February 2019. Although the district has money set aside for completing the project if it goes over budget, Smith said it appears that will not be an issue.
“It’s pushing our limit, but we’re hoping that we can keep a handle on things,” she said. “At this point, we’re looking good.”
The grant itself is highly significant for a school of Damman’s size, giving it the opportunity to solve problems that have plagued the school for years. Smith said the water issue has been a problem for decades. The problem surfaces during irrigation season and has gotten worse over the years. She said the district tried several different methods to solve the problem with little results.
“There was a lot of water coming at us,” she said. “There was rot on some of the wooden posts that hold up the main floor of the building almost close to two feet up.”
Smith said the district has been talking about plans for additions to the building for almost a decade, working to build up cash reserves to complete the project.
“The influx of the grant money just made it possible to get rolling on it and to expand it from what our original plan had been,” she said.
After receiving the grant money, the district sought bids for the work in May 2019 but did not receive any. On the second try, the district received a bid from Ellensburg-based Belsaas & Smith Construction and have proceeded with them as the general contractor on the project.
Smith said the plan was to begin work on the addition over spring break, continuing to work on foundation and framing work while the school year continued. As the decision was made at the state level to cancel in-class teaching for the rest of the year, Smith said projects on the interior of the building that were originally planned to commence after the academic year wrapped up are now able to move ahead due to the lack of students in the building. Because that portion of the project can begin ahead of schedule, Smith said the project is set to be fully complete by the beginning of the next school year.
“It will be done,” she said. “We’re excited!”
As the school chips away at making the improvements, Smith said the grant money is the most significant funding the district has ever received from the state.
“We have never received any kind of construction money from the state in our existence,” she said. “We had tried to apply for construction funding through the state and it’s virtually impossible for small districts to qualify. We just were really fortunate to fall into this small school modernization plan the Senate has put together. We’re feeling really blessed.”