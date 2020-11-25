Dan James has been making music from the Bronx to the ‘Burg for 20 years now, settling into the Kittitas Valley music scene three years ago with gigs in Suncadia, Roslyn, Cle Elum, Cornerstone Pie Unplugged, the Nodding Donkey and others around Ellensburg.
The COVID-19 pandemic has musicians across the globe singing the blues, but the power of music has a way to transport us to another time and place, he said.
“In New York, I was working full-time and playing in the band on weekends. It was great, but I was working Monday through Sunday,” said James, who is originally from California. “When I moved out here, I went to music full time.
“But with the COVID-19 shut everything down, I had to go back to a day job. Guy’s gotta eat, but when the COVID’s over I’ll get back to playing live again around the Kittitas Valley.”
Guy’s gotta eat? Sounds like the opening line to “Got them ol’ COVID-19 Blues Again.” But the music world is hunkered down until health officials get a grip on the pandemic. So, for now, James ended up moving over to Des Moines where he’s an account manager for Rice Life Insurance in Issaquah.
CORNERSTONE PIE UNPLUGGED
James has been a regular at Cornerstone Pie Unplugged Sunday, and other venues around town. He’s helped local firefighters in raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and just plain raised the spirits of music fans up and down the valley.
“I like to get people involved when I play, maybe sing along since mainly do covers from the ‘90s,” said James, who served a stint in the military from 1990 to 1993.
His song list is diverse as Americana itself with the likes of Matchbox 20 to Sister Hazel, Zac Brown to the Indigo Girls. Throw in “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas, “Ecstasy” by Rusted Root and “Kryptonite” by Three Doors Down, and let’s just say the river is wide.
He also hits the country & western trail with “Luckenbach Texas,” “Mamma Tried,” “Okie From Muskogee,” and “Your Cheating Heart.”
“I like Ellensburg. I think they appreciate what I do. I play a variety, anything from country and western to something more popular popular,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to have that diversity and get people singing along.
“I’m able to touch the younger crowd and the older crowd with songs from their generation. I try to mix it up with different genres and styles.”
He comes from a musical family. His grandmother was an entertainer, so was his mother. Both of his brothers play, so it only seemed natural when he picked up a guitar. James started when he was 10 or 11 and has been playing professionally for 20 years. He developed his skills in the clubs and small venues in New York and the East Coast.
“Believe it or not, I still get nervous,” he said. “But when people start getting into it, I start to settle down. I’ve developed my own playing style to songs that people have heard all their lives and that tends to bring audiences together. I love it when I play. It might not be people jumping up and down, but as long as they get into it, it’s fun.”
He’s not much into streaming music or busking on the corner, but the music drives his soul and he can’t wait until it’s safe again and the music can go live.