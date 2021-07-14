The Ellensburg Dance Studio created camps that had nothing to do with dance to give local kids a way to have fun over the summer.
“Now that things are opening back up and kids have been away from their friends and activities for so long, we wanted to provide some opportunities for them to reacquaint themselves and get involved in other activities again,” said Ellensburg Dance Ensemble Board President John Durham.
The subjects of the camps, art, science and “Harry Potter,” were chosen simply because they were subjects people involved in the Ellensburg Dance Studio were familiar with. The “Harry Potter” camp was chosen because it’s a subject that kids are interested in, and one that a dance instructor was familiar with. The art and science camps were/are being taught by John Durham’s wife, Katrina Durham.
Katrina is a teacher at Valley View Elementary School, which gives her experience in teaching subjects like art and science. This also is not her first time teaching a camp to children, as she used to be a part of the Children’s Activity Museum in Ellensburg before it shut down in 2014.
“I brought these (clubs) back because I really missed having a space to do that, and the studio was kind of a multi-use space for kids,” Katrina Durham said.
The art and “Harry Potter” camps have already ended, and the science camp had its first day July 12. There are two age groups for the camp, a 5-8 and a 9-12. COVID has limited the number of kids in these camps to eight, and they are both currently full. The limitations are a result of the fact that many kids are still unable to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
“There’s not a lot out there for ages 9-12 that aren’t sports camps, so it’s been really neat to kind of enrich their little brains. It’s really for kids who like a different thing other than sports,” Durham said. “Both age groups have been really engaged and excited and it’s been really fun.”
Durham and the kids spent the first day of science camp learning about botany, and even taking a small field trip down the street to “The Botany Shop,” where store owner April Rohrbach explained to them how plants grow.
“I think it’s really, really cool that kids are learning about plants and the different variations there are and the care they need,” Rohrbach said.
The Ellensburg Dance Ensemble usually focuses on large performances, such as the classic winter play, “The Nutcracker.” However, with the COVID pandemic, many shows had to be canceled, and the Ensemble turned its attention to teaching, which is how the Ellensburg Dance Studio was created earlier this year.
The camps run for 2 1/2 hours a day, for four day with a registration price of $99. The dance studio does have one more camp at the end of July with spots still open, a ballet camp, with a registration price of $149.