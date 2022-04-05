With the snow melting, the Snomads of Easton took one last ride for the season. The snowmobiling club had just celebrated its 50th anniversary, with a final ride and an end-of-year barbecue.
The club is about 40-50 members strong, who ride around the hills and mountains surrounding Easton. People don’t join the Snomads just for the chance to snowmobile, but because they want to be a part of the community.
“These are our family, these are our people,” said club president B.J. Oswold. “This is what we are fortunate enough to have. All of us with our Snomad shirts, supporting each other and what we can do.”
The Snomads don’t just ride off into the mountains as a group for a few months out of the year, they give back to the community. They organize trash cleanups, fishing jamborees and participate in holiday events.
“We all try to make some sort of impact on the community, and help those in need,” Oswold said.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to join the club and go on rides with the group. The Snomads don’t judge those who are inexperienced on the sleds, and are willing to teach people who want to learn.
The Snomads also help the community by keeping the snowmobile trails in the area clear and maintained. They are even responsible for Reload Park in Easton. Although the state has crews come in to groom the tracks about two times a week, people like David Yager have to come out to clear fallen trees and other obstacles.
“If we want to ride, we have to maintain them (the trails),” Yager said. “It’s just giving back so everyone else can enjoy their time, I have a little more time than most people. … I like being outside and I enjoy helping people out so they can get out, ride the trail and can see the things that I see.”
Unfortunately the snow quality and the pandemic meant the club didn’t get to have many rides together during its 50th anniversary. Oswold said in a normal year, they ride about twice a month, but were only able to get out around four to five times this season.
However, it is not always about the rides that bring the Snomads together, but the family and friendly feeling of the club.
“The thing I love about this club is what we are doing right now,” said member Curt Christensen, pointing to the barbecue. “The food, memories, talking about the past and moving forward. We are in the middle of the most beautiful county that you can have for snowmobiling.”
When the club does have an official ride, dozens of people turn up to sled the trials together. Everyone has a different level of experience, so the rides are less of a thrill ride and more of a group activity.
“It’s a great place to go riding,” said member Mike Gerber. “We come up here, and we live up here. We come up during the week when nobody is around and it is beautiful. There are creeks and rivers and mountains and trees, the whole bit.”
Anyone who wants to join the Snomads simply needs to ask to join at snomadsclubeaston@gmail.com. Club fees are $25 per individual, but for a family it’s only $35.