A resident of Pacifica Senior Living Ellensburg died on Sunday due to COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
Two other individuals from long-term care facilities are currently receiving comfort care at Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH).
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) focused on long-term care facilities as early as March of this year. Health officials coordinated closely with each facility to ensure they had plans in place, proper personal protective equipment, and up to date contact information for mass notifications.
Additionally, there are stringent restrictions in place for every long-term care facilities in Washington state, since older and immunocompromised populations are at risk.
Due to cases primarily associated with long-term care facilities, the county's COVID-19 case numbers have jumped dramatically over the past two weeks — Prestige Post-Acute Care and Rehab as of Thursday, reported a total of 59 cases (37 residents, 22 staff). There are now 117 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Since the start of the outbreak in March, there have been 313 confirmed cases in the county.
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.