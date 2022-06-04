Deborah Robinson of Ellensburg is seeking the Kittitas County coroner position, according to the news release.
Robinson is an infant Death Investigator and CEO of SUID Investigations. Robinson lost her son to SIDS-Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 1991.
She said wants to be a champion for the bereaved and traumatized. Dealing with death or injury is not easy and having someone with her experience and compassion and dedication would be helpful for bringing the office of the coroner up to best practices.
Robinson has been trained in the Basic and Master’s level on Medicolegal Death Investigations and is a member of the Washington Association of Public Safety Trainers & Educators, the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiner’s, SUDC Medical Advisory Committee, Women Marine Association & past member of Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs.
Robinson said many of the deaths that come to the jurisdiction of the coroner could have been prevented, and that prevention of deaths is fiscally and morally the best strategy. This would include such strategies as safe infant sleep, suicide prevention, drowning prevention, homicide reduction, accident reductions and reduction of traffic fatalities to name a few. She also wants to make child fatality review and elder fatality review a priority, so the lessons learned in each manner of death can help protect the living.
She has a varied background as a deputy sheriff (R), United States Marine, Deputy Director of the SIDS Foundation of Washington and business owner. She is involved in community activities as well as at Robinson Plant Company in downtown Roslyn.