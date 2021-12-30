Support Local Journalism


POLICE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Loose dogs were reportedly causing problems on Fourth Parallel Road.

n Two dogs were reportedly coming onto a neighbor’s property on Bare Road.

n Ski equipment was reported stolen on state Route 906.

n A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

n Two vehicles were reportedly drifting and tearing up a school parking lot on West 15th Avenue.

n A person was reportedly trying to sell a social security number and credit cards on West Third Avenue.

n A male was reportedly refusing to pay for a room and leave on West University Way.

FIRE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 28 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line):

n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A stroke was reported on Sunlight Drive in Cle Elum.

n A sick person was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A traumatic injury was reported on state Route 906.

n Chest pains were reported on West Railroad Avenue in Kittitas.

ARRESTS

The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

No arrests reported for this time period.

