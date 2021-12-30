Dec. 29 blotter Dec 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POLICEKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Loose dogs were reportedly causing problems on Fourth Parallel Road. n Two dogs were reportedly coming onto a neighbor’s property on Bare Road.n Ski equipment was reported stolen on state Route 906.n A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Avenue.n Two vehicles were reportedly drifting and tearing up a school parking lot on West 15th Avenue.n A person was reportedly trying to sell a social security number and credit cards on West Third Avenue.n A male was reportedly refusing to pay for a room and leave on West University Way.FIRE Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 28 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line):n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.n A stroke was reported on Sunlight Drive in Cle Elum.n A sick person was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.n A traumatic injury was reported on state Route 906.n Chest pains were reported on West Railroad Avenue in Kittitas.ARRESTSThe following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)No arrests reported for this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sick Person Arrest Criminal Law Medicine Police Social Services Business Line Chest Pain Kittitas County Kittcom Hit And Run Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in JuneDec. 21 blotter: Stolen agateEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finalesTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDMusic scene promises to ring in New Year's Eve on a high noteTOP 10 - No. 5 Affordable Housing projects in Ellensburg moving forward Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter