Dec. 8

n Ellensburg Night Market, 5-8 p.m., Gard Vintners, 311 N. Pearl St.

Dec. 9

n TOPS Club meeting, 9:30 a.m., Apostolic Faith, 141 Rein Road

n Holiday Girls Night Out, 5-8 p.m., downtown Ellensburg

Dec. 11

n Rodeo City Repair Cafe, 10 a.m., I.O.O.F Cemetery shop, 1900 Brick Road

n The Nutcracker, 2 and 7 p.m., Morgan Performing Arts Center

n Jazz Nutcracker, 7 p.m., Hertz Concert Hall, McIntyre Music Building

Dec. 12

n The Nutcracker, 2 p.m., Morgan Performing Arts Center

Dec. 13

n Al-Anon, 6-7:30 p.m., Chestnut Street Baptist Church

n Boys Scouts, 6:30-8 p.m., Four Square Church

Dec. 15

n Ellensburg Night Market, 5-8 p.m., Gard Vintners, 311 N. Pearl St.

Dec. 16

n TOPS Club meeting, 9:30 a.m., Apostolic Faith, 141 Rein Road

Dec. 20

n Al-Anon, 6-7:30 p.m., Chestnut Street Baptist Church

n Boys Scouts, 6:30-8 p.m., Four Square Church

Dec. 22

n Ellensburg Night Market, 5-8 p.m., Gard Vintners, 311 N. Pearl St.

Dec. 23

n TOPS Club meeting, 9:30 a.m., Apostolic Faith, 141 Rein Road

Dec. 27

n Al-Anon, 6-7:30 p.m., Chestnut Street Baptist Church

n Boys Scouts, 6:30-8 p.m., Four Square Church

Dec. 30

n TOPS Club meeting, 9:30 a.m., Apostolic Faith, 141 Rein Road

