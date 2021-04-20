The decision of when and if to bring secondary students back full-time in the Ellensburg School District has been pushed to 6 p.m., Wednesday on Zoom.
The decision to be made is if the district should stick with the decision made at the March 31 board meeting, which would be to bring all middle and high school students back full-time on April 26, or if the district should push that date to May 3.
The decision was originally going to be made Monday during a special board meeting, but was pushed back so the board could negotiate more with the teachers union, and learn more about the pros and cons of the decision.
The decision is a complicated one, and as many public commenters said during the Monday meeting, people will be unhappy no matter the outcome. There were many people who wanted to start fully in-person as soon as possible, and many others who believed they should give the schools more time to prepare. There were students who commented during the meeting who said they don’t want to return to five days a week learning in the final stages of the school year because it will completely destroy the schedule they had just settled into with the hybrid model. These students also stated they felt their voices were not being heard by those in the district.
Board President Jason White, who stated he was in support of bringing students back April 26, said he didn’t see how opening secondary level schools was any different to opening elementary levels.
“The secondary teachers and staff have had almost four weeks to prepare for this,” White said. “The elementary schools were asked to do this in less time to prepare, an entire week in fact, and they were able to do this without any requests for more time. Help the board understand why this is so different for secondary.”
In response to White’s request, Superintendent Jinger Haberer informed him that there are more moving pieces in middle and high school. Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow and Morgan Middle School Principal Michelle Bibich said building a schedule around secondary students is infinitely more complicated than elementary because the students and staff are actually moving around.
Unlike elementary levels, secondary students do not stay in one classroom all day, and instead students have to walk between classes each period, which can take a lot longer to schedule.
“If the board were to take action tonight and told me to open my school on Monday I could do that,” Bibich said. “I would be putting in for my counselors to get overtime because they are going to need extra time to do the work because they are still serving students day in and day out.”