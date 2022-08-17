Del Heistand

When Lincoln Elementary School opens its doors to students in September, a lot will have changed. The building itself has been completely renovated, there is a new boundary system in place that will move around many students between Ellensburg elementary schools and Delbert Heistand will be making his debut as the school principal.

“What they (students and families) can expect is an energetic, fun, treasure finding and maybe out of the box principal who enjoys the learning process with teachers, students and families,” Heistand said.