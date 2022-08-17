...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
When Lincoln Elementary School opens its doors to students in September, a lot will have changed. The building itself has been completely renovated, there is a new boundary system in place that will move around many students between Ellensburg elementary schools and Delbert Heistand will be making his debut as the school principal.
“What they (students and families) can expect is an energetic, fun, treasure finding and maybe out of the box principal who enjoys the learning process with teachers, students and families,” Heistand said.
When Heistand describes himself as a treasure hunter, he means he likes seeing the good in people. He believes everyone has something about them to be treasured, and as a principal, finding that treasure in students can create a positive learning experience.
Heistand was the assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary last year, he was appointed to the position of principal in June. He is taking over from Joanne Duncan who is moving to principal at the newly built Ellensburg School District elementary school, Ida Nason Aronica.
The start of the 2022-23 school year is going to bring a lot of changes to the entire Ellensburg School District, but especially Lincoln Elementary. Students will be walking into a newly renovated school, some of whom will be doing so for the first time thanks to the new boundary system that will designate students to schools based on where they live. This will be moving students away from their old schools, and into new ones.
“The return to school is special in its own right every year,” Heistand said. “We are going to have some new faces, maybe some that are coming from a different school. But, all four elementaries are tremendous in the Ellensburg School District, really I am just looking to maintain the positive, energetic culture that our elementaries have.”
The renovations to Lincoln have brought the school to the modern era. The changes include new heating and air conditioning, bathrooms and additions such as a new gym and playgrounds just to name a few.
The renovations were completed on budget and the school will be ready for students the same time as the rest of the district, Sept. 7.
“The flow of the school is tremendous,” Heistand said. “It was well thought-out and the flow of the school, that’s the part I think I am most excited about because you are able to have seamless transitions throughout the building.”
Heistand is thankful to all the people who contributed to the school’s renovations, this includes ESD administration such as Superintendent Jinger Haberer and Principal Duncan, the ESD school board and the Ellensburg community as a whole.
“I’m excited,” Heistand said. “Last year we grew as a Lincoln staff by moving buildings for the school year. Lincoln Bullpup families are tremendous, our students are resilient. I just can’t wait to get started for this year.”