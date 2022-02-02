Mental health has become an important topic over the last few years, and has become all the more important since the start of the pandemic. However, nearly every therapist and/or counselor in the county is booked out and cannot accept new clients.
Andrea Utzinger, local counselor, has been practicing in Ellensburg since 2006. Like many other practices across the state, her schedule is full and even though she wants to, she cannot accept any new clients. However, Utzinger said being fully booked has little to do with the pandemic.
“I haven’t seen people’s mental health necessarily getting worse as a result of the pandemic,” Utzinger said. “In 2016 there was a sharp increase, and this may have been because of Obamacare and people were able to get counseling who couldn’t before, but there was a sharp uptick in people needing mental health services. I used to be able to either fit everyone in, or find someone else in town to see people who called me. Starting in about Jan. 2016 I could no longer do that, and started turning away people every week. Before the pandemic even started I was probably turning away seven to 10 people a week.”
In fact, Utzinger said there was a decrease in potential clients shortly after the start of the pandemic in 2020. She assumes this was caused because people wanted to social distance and stay safe.
While the pandemic has not affected the number of patients who want or need mental health aid, it has affected the severity of people who need the help. Some people have had to deal with issues they have never experienced before, while others have actually enjoyed some peace and quiet during the era of social distancing.
“There are some people who are experiencing anxiety and depression as a result of the limitations put on them by the pandemic, and there are other people like I have a number of introverts on my caseload, who were somewhat relieved by the pandemic,” Utzinger said. “All of the sudden they are not expected to go out and socialize anymore, and everything was an introvert’s world.”
While she has been seeing an increase of anxiety caused by the pandemic, the number of cases is lower than what she would have expected. However, there are a few cases where people need help grieving the loss of a loved one who died as a result of the pandemic.
She has had to make room in her schedule to help people who are in desperate need of mental health aid. She said she takes the time to call back everyone who reaches out to her even if she can’t see them personally.
“I can at least get a little bit of an idea of if they are in crisis or what kind of therapy they are looking for,” Utzinger said. “I will try to help them find somebody who might have space, or find other resources.”
There is a great need for mental health services even beyond the local level. Therapy and counselors are becoming more accepted and less stigmatized, so people are willing to talk with professionals.
However, the supply simply cannot meet the demand. Utzinger said all her therapist colleagues are in the same boat. Everyone has a full schedule and is doing everything they can to see as many clients as possible.
According to Utzinger, most therapists and counselors don’t make as much money as people may think. She and her husband, Thomas Logan, are private counselors. Their revenue is made through contracts with their clients’ insurance companies — she bills the companies the same way a doctor would.
However, according to Utzinger, the rate the insurance companies pay her has not kept up with inflation for the last 15 years, and because she is a private counselor, she has to pay her own health insurance for her family of four, costing her about $30,000 a year.
“It is just a perfect storm. We have got lots of people needing mental health treatment, lots of people talking about how we need more mental health services yet we have fewer mental health services here in town,” she said.