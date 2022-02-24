As spring begins to appear on the horizon in the region, local irrigators are keeping a close eye on water supply and snowpack levels in the Yakima River Basin. Despite the recent melting pattern at lower elevations, water supply and snowpack are looking decent, with more time left to accumulate more before the seasons officially change.
According to the Wednesday Bureau of Reclamation Yakima River Operations report, year-to-date Yakima Basin precipitation is at 163.04 inches, coming in at 105% of average. Despite the strong numbers for the year, February has not contributed much to the total, with 6.29 inches being reported, a measly 24% of the month’s average.
The total system storage volume for Yakima Basin reservoirs is currently at 1,065,400 acre-feet, 72% of capacity. In the upper basin, Keechelus Reservoir is currently at 78% of capacity, Lake Kachess is at 79%, and Lake Cle Elum is at 66%.
Wednesday’s storage numbers are a slight increase from the Bureau’s early February river operations update, which had the system running at 69% of capacity on Feb. 3. On a positive note, the operations update did point out that the capacity was sitting at 128.7% of average.
At higher elevations, snowpack is holding steady with plenty of time left in the season to accumulate more volume. As of Wednesday, the USDA National Resources Conservation Service SNOTEL monitoring sites reported the Upper Yakima region’s snow-water equivalent coming in at 83% of normal, putting it slightly below the Central Columbia region, which is reporting 87% of normal. The Upper Yakima region is faring better on snow-water equivalent than the adjoining Lower Yakima region to the south, which is currently reporting 70% of average.
In the Feb. 3 presentation material, the seasonal prediction stated La Niña is likely to continue into the Northern Hemisphere spring, with a 67% chance during March-May 2022.
“The winter and spring are predicted to have below normal temperatures and a greater chance for above normal precipitation,” the report said. “(Extended Range Forecasting) is generally leaning toward cold temperatures and above normal precipitation ahead. Getting some signals that weather will not be as wet as earlier prediction.”
EYES ON THE NEXT FEW MONTHS
“We had a very dry January and certainly February has not produced much for us,” Kittitas Reclamation District Secretary/Manager Urban Eberhart said of the recent precipitation trends. “We’re really looking to the month of March to see if it will come through and get us the additional snowpack we need to get through the season.”
Although he said additional opportunities exist into April for additional accumulation, Eberhart said irrigators are keeping a close eye on the forecast with the hopes that more precipitation will fall at both higher and lower elevations.
“We are also hoping for an orderly melting of the snowpack that we do have,” he said. “Again, this situation that we’re now watching is another example of why we are working so hard on finding opportunities to build additional storage and why it is so urgent that we get additional surface storage projects built and soon.”
In addition, Eberhart said the need for groundwater storage is important, especially in looking at the recent fast melts seen at lower elevations in the region. Without additional snow or rain events at lower elevations in the coming months, he said the region could find itself in the same situation that faced producers last year, when demand started off at high levels due to low ground saturation, a result of dry months preceding the irrigation season.
“Everything we’ve been doing with the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan and the Kittitas Reclamation District’s aggressive conservation program, as fast as we’re working and with as many projects as we’re doing, we can’t do it fast enough,” he said. “It just underscores the urgency of why we’ve been working so hard at finding places where we can build additional surface and groundwater storage, as well as getting more conservation consistent with the goals of the integrated plan.”
The next Bureau of Reclamation River Operations meeting will be held on March 3.