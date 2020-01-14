Despite receiving the largest snowfall event of the 2019-2020 season over the weekend, the total amount of snowfall Snoqualmie Pass received is still below average.
Snoqualmie Pass got around 53 inches of new snow from Saturday to Monday. This is according to measurements taken by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
According to Summer Derrey, Public Information Officer for WSDOT, this snowfall was the first time crews were required to perform avalanche control work for the 2019-20 season.
The average snowfall by Jan. 13 from the last 10 years is 159.5 inches. Currently, the total snowfall is at 154 inches. While this is less than the average, it is 18 inches more than the snowfall from this time last year.
Derrey also said the forecast for the next week shows that the snowstorm is “tapering off” for now and they don’t expect much more than a couple inches of snowfall until Wednesday and Thursday when another snow event will occur, although Derrey said that they are not sure how much snowfall the event will bring.