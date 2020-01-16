It’s the time of year in Central Washington where motorists are not guaranteed passage over to the West Side on any given day.
Heavy snow, multiple accidents and degrading road conditions resulted in the closure of both directions of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday. Routes were eventually opened back up before midnight. Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said there were approximately 17 accidents over the course of the day, but luckily none of them involved injuries.
Bryant said the first major closure occurred around 4 p.m. in the eastbound direction, when a semi truck jackknifed near milepost 73 in the Easton area. That accident covered all the lanes in that direction and was compounded by additional accidents behind it. Bryant said another complication with that accident was that it takes a specific type of tow truck to handle a semi, and that there are only so many in the county that can respond to that type of accident.
“It caused a real bottleneck right there,” he said. “When you have a lot of collisions with cars and semis, it causes a problem. While that was happening, the snow kept falling and the ice that was on the roadway was getting covered by more snow, so that kept building up. It took us a while just to clear that area.”
Bryant said another collision at the bottom of Easton hill also contributed to the eastbound closure. Although during the closure the State Patrol works to keep back roads available for people who need localized routes between Upper and Lower County, Bryant said they work to discourage people who aren’t familiar with the area to venture off the freeway and find alternative routes, especially in Upper County.
“Those roads are not good,” he said. “They’re forest roads, they’re probably not plowed. You’re going to get stuck up there and buried in snow, so we don’t allow that.”
VEHICLE FIRE
Prior to the closure, Bryant said the State Patrol responded to a vehicle fire near milepost 108 in the eastbound direction. He said the cause of the fire is unknown, but it reduced the vehicle to basically an engine block. The fire resulted in the closure of one lane while crews cleaned up the mess.
Bryant said Wednesday’s westbound closure involved vehicles that were experiencing trouble in the typical spots such as Elk Heights and the stretch between the Bullfrog Road exit and Easton, as well as deteriorating conditions all the way up to the pass.
“If you don’t have traction, you’re not going to make it up Easton hill,” he said. “Even though there are three lanes, it gets problematic.”
While the pass has had a chain requirement for much of the past few days, Bryant said even that hasn’t stopped accidents from happening. He said he recently responded to an accident where a chained-up vehicle still managed to slide off the roadway.
“Motorists are driving too fast or following too close,” he said. “They just need to slow down and not think that your four-wheel drive is the end all.”
Accidents aside, Bryant said when conditions deteriorate to the point where the Department of Transportation decides they cannot keep the roadway safe and passable, they make the decision to shut down the highway in order to catch up. He said many drivers are not prepared to be stuck in their car in winter conditions, lacking supplies like food, water and appropriate clothing.
“It was really a safety thing,” he said. “We don’t want motorists trapped up there. Yesterday and the days when we close the pass it’s just a combination of a lot of things going on at the same time. For safety’s sake, sometimes it’s just good to close it and clear it up the up the best we can before letting traffic go through.”