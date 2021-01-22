Think of it as frontier Facebook.
Way back the day, people would not chronicle and track their days not in internet postings and pictures, but in handwritten diary entries. Central Washington University can now offer readers a glimpse into one of those lives and the written trail it left.
The diary, written by Amos Smith in 1894 in Ellensburg, was obtained by the university in November, and is currently being scanned onto a virtual PDF which will be available online.
Julia Stingfellow, professor and university archivist said the diary records life for Smith from February to September of 1894. The book details Smith going to town, managing his farm (located on Main Street, according to the Ellensburg directory), rabbit hunting, interacting with neighbors and enjoying Fourth of July with his family.
“The diary is softbound, like a paperback material, the pages are in excellent condition for the most part. We can read the handwriting,” Stringfellow said. “It looks like the handwriting was written in pencil.”
This record of local history is currently being kept at the Brooks Library at CWU. Stringfellow said the book is contained in an acid-free folder and is always laid flat to avoid any strain on the spine. It is also stored away from direct light and dust.
People who want to read the diary need to register in advance, and are required to wear cotton gloves to prevent any oil from getting on the diary. Stringfellow said they plan to show it off in-person when COVID is over.
“Anyone is allowed to come in and look at the diary, they just have to abide by the procedures of wearing white cotton gloves, and of course a member of the archives will be there with them as they look at the diary,” Stringfellow said.
The CWU archives are currently scanning the pages into a virtual format. This is taking time because the pages are too fragile to directly photocopy. Instead, an archive staff member is using a smart tablet to scan the pages, then transfer the image to a PDF, that image is then printed. The process has already taken a couple of months, and Stringfellow said she doesn’t know when it will be completed.
About half the diary has been scanned. When finished, the scans will be combined into a single PDF before being added to the institutional repository ScholarWorks.
CWU came into possession of the diary in November, when it purchased it from a book dealer in Ontario, Canada. Stringfellow said a CWU alumni provided the university with the funds necessary to acquire the diary. The university found the book online, and contacted the dealer personally. The book was then shipped to Ellensburg.
People looking to access the photocopied version of the diary can contact the archives department at archive@cwu.edu or call them at 509-963-1717. There is also a Central Washington University Archives Facebook page.