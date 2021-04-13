One moment he was there, and seemingly in an instant, he was gone.
Such goes the mystery that surrounds the disappearance of a horse name Otis, who vanished from his pen off Hayward Road, north of Thorp earlier this month. With no signs of an escape and no leads whatsoever, all signs are pointing toward a brazen theft that would otherwise be uncommon in these parts.
Dalyce McFarland and her husband discovered Otis on Craigslist in the Bridgeport area, and decided to make him part of their family, bringing him home on April 3. He was being kept separate from their other horses until they became more introduced to each other, being kept securely within an active electric fence.
“We have fencing around our entire property, and all of the gates were shut,” McFarland said.
On April 4, McFarland’s husband rode Otis, and everything seemed fine. She left the house around 2:20 p.m. to run some errands, returning approximately an hour later.
“I didn’t notice him,” she said. “I figured he was in a stall getting a drink or something. At 4:30, I went to bring him in for the night he was gone.”
McFarland said all the gates were still shut, and there were no signs of broken fencing.
“He just vanished,” she said. “We alerted the neighbors and started a search of the area. With the fending and the way the land lays, there’s only a couple ways he could go. We searched for quite a while, and there was no sign of him. With horses being herd animals, you would think they would go towards the neighbors where there are horses.”
After finding no signs of Otis and his whereabouts in the vicinity, McFarland and her husband called the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and filed a report, circulating news of the disappearance on social media.
With all points leading to theft, McFarland said the friendly nature of Otis may have led to his disappearance.
“He’s super friendly, and you can just walk up to him,” she said. “We suspect someone saw him, wanted him, walked in, took him and closed the gate behind them so there’s nothing suspicious. Then you’re not looking right away, and it gives them more time to escape.”
In talking to the previous owner, McFarland said Otis showed no signs of being a jumper, and was cognizant of the electric fence and stayed away from it while on their property.
“We don’t have any hard leads or anything,” she said. “It’s just suspicious, because our other two horses are still here.”
The McFarlanes do have a neighbor along their pasture line who was outside during the period she was gone running errands, and they didn’t hear or see anything.
“My husband was home and in the house,” she said. “He didn’t hear or see anything. That’s why we think someone walked in and got him. It’s just weird.”
In talking to the sheriff’s office, McFarland said she was told that horse theft is not common in this area. She suspects Otis is still someplace in the valley, and she hopes that he will turn up at some point during the summer with the help of some vigilant sets of eyes. She said the local state livestock/brand inspector has also been notified and will be on the lookout for Otis.
“I just have a feeling that he is still in the area, but they’re going to hide him a while,” she said. “Maybe after a while, they will start riding him or putting him in a pasture or something. I just hope people keep their eyes peeled and hopefully he will show up.”
The loss of Otis hits home for the McFarlands, as they had just had to put a horse down. Otis was meant to be a replacement, and McFarland said her husband got along with Otis from the minute they met.
“He was super friendly,” she said. “Every time you’d walk into the barn, he would nicker at you with a hello. If you were out walking on the property, he would come over and say hi. I haven’t had a horse like that before. He acted like he had never been mistreated a day in his life. He was super interested in people and what they were doing. My husband and I are retired, and we were looking forward to riding the trails and hills together this summer. Of course, that’s not going to happen now. It’s just the uncertainty of now knowing what happened, where he is and if he is okay. We want him back desperately.”
Otis is approximately 10 years old and is a red roan in coloration, meaning he has a mix of red hair with white interspersed. He has white on all four legs in varying degrees, and two distinct white patches on each side of his ribcage. Any tips can be reported to the sheriff’s office regarding case number S-21-04387, or by calling Dalyce McFarland directly at (253) 486-3870.