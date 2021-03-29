Without making it out to be more than it is — minimal damage and a quick extinguish — Monday’s early morning fire at the Clymer Museum/Gallery had the potential to be disastrous.
It wasn’t exactly The Great Fire of 1889, but an early warning safety security system and a noble response time by Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue secured both the history stored in the Clymer Museum/Gallery and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
“The fire started in the ceiling upstairs and caught the ballroom floor on fire,” Clymer Board of Directors president Nancy Schnebly said. “They said there were open flames on the floor. The security system really made a difference in letting them know there was a serious problem.
“We are really grateful for our fire crew and their quick response. There was really very little damage because they got there so quickly.”
The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damages, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott said. But there was a potential for so much worse.
“We likely wouldn’t have known about the fire until it broke out, which means we potentially could have lost half a city block and there were apartments in the adjacent buildings,” Elliott said. “We got on scene, the ballroom was filled with smoke, and it was upgraded to a structure fire. We had found a fire that had transmitted between the roof and the second story.
“We just want to emphasize how important fire alarms are.”
They are still sorting things out, but it doesn’t appear any of the museum displays were damaged or the storage archives of John Clymer paintings and the Rodeo Hall of Fame archives kept on the second floor.
“If it would have burned completely through the floor it would have dropped down into the Rodeo Hall of Fame or threatened our archives,” Schnebly said. “We’re very grateful they were able to contain it so quickly.”
Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said none of the artwork was damaged by either smoke or water damage.
“From what we know at this point, it was superficial damage on the top roof above the store room,” he said. “We found no damage at all and even the smoke was contained. I thought when I got down here there would be fire engines and with water blasting and complete disaster inside. But that wasn’t the case.
“I walked down the hallway upstairs in the Ramsay Building and you couldn’t even smell the smoke.”
What could have been disastrous in terms of damage to a historical downtown district, the Clymer Museum/Gallery, Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame and Ramsay Building, was contained through the early warning system and a fire department that responded in less than 10 minutes.
Daily Record reporter Jack Belcher contributed to this story.