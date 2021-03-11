Most school districts across the nation are always on the lookout for substitute bus derives. It can be difficult to find people qualified to drive a bus, who are looking for what is essentially a part-time job.
The Ellensburg School District has started to advertise for new drivers through social media and the district webpage.
ESD Transportation Director Eric Engle said they have been working hard to advertise their need for such drivers to the public. He said it would be nice if people had a commercial drivers license, but the district is willing to train through a multiple-week program.
“The training can take anywhere from four to eight weeks depending on someone’s ability to commit the time to do it, and what training schedule we set up. There are a couple of weeks of classroom training and quite a bit of time out on the school bus and on the roadway,” Engle said. “It’s a lengthy process but it’s a good process. We don’t take any shortcuts, we run everything from A to Z.”
Bus drivers normally work two shifts a day, one in the morning bringing students to school, and one in the afternoon bringing them home. For a substitute driver, they may only need to cover one of these shifts if the normal driver was at a doctor’s appointment or taking a sports team to a game.
According to Engle, substitute drivers can usually let the district know which days they can work in advance. He said they drive to give the drivers a schedule at the start of the week, and the substitutes can pick and choose their shifts.
“It’s not a 40-hour a week job with constant shifts,” Engle said. “The good thing about it is, people can do it part-time. If they want to go golf in the middle of the day they can. If they want to go fishing in the middle of the day and not work as a substitute they don’t have to come into work.”