A dodgeball tournament is being held this weekend at the Kittitas Secondary School, accepting anyone in the community of any age.
The Kittitas Secondary School Technology Student Association Dodgeball Tournament is 6:30 to 9 p.m., Saturday, at the Kittitas Secondary School.
Myron Hamilton, computer science teacher at Kittitas Secondary School, wanted to fundraise for the technology student association, and give the students the opportunity to participate and compete in the engineering and technology state conference.
“This is the first time that we’ve done a (dodgeball) tournament. Last year the students and I came up with the idea of basically putting on a fundraiser, and we didn’t want it to be the normal fundraiser where we would be selling candy or cookie dough,” Hamilton said. “We wanted to have participation, get the school and the community involved.”
The tournament will hopefully host 16 teams of six, but so far only three teams have registered. Anyone can join, and Hamilton is hoping a lot more teams will come together from the community.
“It’s open to the community, it is open to students,” Hamilton said. “Community members can be playing against sixth graders. I would love to see sixth graders take out a few teams of firefighters or whatnot.”
The registration fee for a team is $25, and tickets are $2 each. The money goes directly in the fundraiser to help students go to the engineering and technology state conference March 17-19. People can register their teams by emailing myron_hamilton@ksd403.org.
The tournament is for fun, with the only prizes being trophies, although like the fundraiser, they are unique. In a reference to the 2004 comedy “Dodgeball” starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, the trophies are wrenches, one for third, second and first place.