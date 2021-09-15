Support Local Journalism


KITTITAS – Customers streamed in and out on a steady basis Tuesday afternoon at the new location on Main Street just off the freeway.

It’s been a strain to make ends meet over the past couple of years, but the Kittitas community not only got a boost to the economy, but a shot in the arm with new jobs and reasonable prices when Dollar General opened for business on Monday.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

“The addition of our new Kittitas store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Kittitas community. The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, Nieser said.

The store provides a variety of household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items. The new Kittitas location also includes the new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The timing of the opening is perfect with back-to-school needs that helps Central Washington families stock up on school supplies.

To commemorate the opening of the new Kittitas location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country.

The addition of the Kittitas store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, Nieser said.

Dollar General is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

