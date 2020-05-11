Even during the COVID-19, a local agency wants domestic violence victims to know that help is available.
Dawn Brumfield, program manager at ASPEN Victims Services in Kittitas County said the clinic has seen a small decrease in domestic violence reports since the lockdown. She believes this is because people in need of their services are unaware they are open, and services are still available.
“We really want people to know that we are still here, that we are available,” Brumfield said. “We know domestic violence happens and this is a really dangerous time for people. If you have questions feel free to call, if you are not feeling safe give us a call. We are here for support.”
The best way to get help is to contact the 24-hour contact line which can be reached locally at 509-925-9384 or long distance at 866-925-9384.
“Services are being provided in a limited fashion,” Brumfield said. “We are not able to meet with people in person.”
The courts system is managing the COIVD-19 outbreak by prioritizing important cases. Brumfield said this means people who need help with protective orders and domestic violence cases are receiving early court dates.
Brumfield said they have been having an issue with emergency housing for victims. Usually, if emergency housing is full, the clinics will use hotels rooms for victims. Unfortunately, many hotels are closed to slow the spread of the virus. Brumfield said they are referring to other housing programs and shelter programs.