Don Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 28, 2021 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Four generations of the Akehurst family were on hand when the American Quarter Horse Association inducted Donald Akehurst and the Longhorn Cattle co. and Quarter Horse Ranch into the hall of fame. From left, Kristine Akerhurst, Angela Bennett, Zane Bennett, Donald Akehurst, Greg Akehurst and Norm Luba with the AQHA. BELOW: Ellensburg horse breeder Don Akehurst was inducted into the American Quarter Horses Association Hall of Fame in Amarillo, Texas. Courtesy photo The American Quarter Horse Association inducted Donald Akehurst of Ellensburg into the AQHA Hall of Fame. Sitting in Greg and Kristine Akehurst's place out on Brick Mill Road is a bit like slipping into the past, pasture land out back with cattle, horse corral full. It's definitely a place where the pavement ends and the West begins.Greg's father Don sat drinking coffee at the kitchen table. Even at 90, the patriarch of the Akehurst clan looked like he could still brand cattle and ride one of the quarter horses his Longhorn Cattle Co. and Quarter Horses is famous for breeding.Every now and then he'd glance up at the massive longhorn steer head mounted on the wall above. His granddaughter Angela used to ride the steer called Norman D. Longhorn in the Ellensburg Rodeo parade and at the rodeo grounds. In fact, the Akehurst's were the ones that made the last cattle drive in Ellensburg, moving 100 head from the fairgrounds through town to the railroad station during the Ellensburg Centennial.But it was their quarter horse breeding program that took centerstage on Sept. 20 in Amarillo, Texas, when Don and the ranch were inducted into American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, setting the foundation for the Akehurst family legacy.The birth of the Akehurst's Flying A Brand was established in 1951 when Don and Barbara Akehurst purchased their first quarter horse mare from Lemon Ranch in Hardin, Montana. It just expanded from there."I'm pretty proud of (the award). I worked really hard at it for 65 years," said Don, who has raised an estimated 240 foals. "I didn't have any oil wells or a company to help buy better horses."I just scratched it all from nothing. It means quite a bit. And the people at the hall of fame were pretty excited that somebody did it without having a lot of money to throw at it. You can go out and buy a race car, or you can build one and that's what I did." There were four generations standing with Don when he received his AQHA Legacy Accumulative Breeder of the Year Award for 50 years of breeding. The Longhorn Cattle Co. and Quarter Horses produced its first foal in 1965 and produced a foal every year since, with exception of 1975 and 1977.Don, who is a pioneer member of the American Quarter Horse Association (membership number 1,154), his son Greg, granddaughter Angela Bennett, and great-grandson Zane Bennett are all part of his legacy, producing quarter horses under the Flying A Brand and Don's pioneer number."It's quite an honor. When mom and dad first, they never realized they would have all of this. If dad would have realized back then, he probably would have put it under the ranch category when he joined (the American Quarter Horse Association) instead of just Don Akehurst, " said Greg Akehurst, who runs the operation now."But the AQHA recognized all the heritage and legacy. We're actually a part of the Old West. It's not something you can buy into, it's something you have to earn."The American Quarter Horse Association continues to honor the horses and people who have transformed the American Quarter Horse industry."It's really quite a thing, because not every family has the young people that want to carry on with whatever you started," Don said. "It's pretty nice to have them interested in something that you put a lot of effort into."Greg agreed, "In 2020, dad and the ranch was one of 17 to be given this award worldwide," he said. "To be able to go back and receive the award as a family was pretty special." Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com 