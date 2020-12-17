A local landmark has found a way to get through hard times, with the help of a group of dedicated friends.
Public health restrictions have made 2021 a rough year for the Lazy F Camp & Retreat Center, with almost of its events being cancelled. Generous donors have pulled through to keep the camp on stable ground, and a group of camp staff members celebrated the successful efforts of the camp to raise funds to help them get through the struggle on Saturday with a plunge into the icy waters of Manastash Creek.
“It honestly wasn’t as bad as I had pictured,” Lazy F staff member Henry Wegener said of the plunge. “I’ve been in cold water before, but maybe not this cold. I think the anticipation of it happening was the worst part.”
Wegener said the plunge came as part of a pledge to raise funds for youth scholarships for the camp. He helped to coordinate the donation campaign and has roots with the camp dating back to 2016. He was invited to the senior high camp at Lazy F that year, a weeklong event that introduces traditional camp elements for high school seniors.
“I was a member of the Methodist Church, but I had never heard of the event until my friend invited me,” he said. “The next year, I came back as summer staff, and then the year after that. It has been life changing. It has changed me in that my social skills have improved, and I’ve learned so many new things about the outdoors and working with kids. Now I get to live here on site, doing sort of a dream job living out in this beautiful space.”
Wegener said the camp participated in the annual Giving Tuesday event for the first time last year. He was approached by camp director Dave Burfeind in the beginning of November about getting the word out.
“We started by figuring out what our goals were going to be,” he said. “We had a couple brainstorm sessions, and our big idea was to interview past staff and campers. People who were involved with the camp. Each video was two to three minutes long and we posted them on social media.”
Wegener said the participants talked about how their experiences at the camp have changed them and why they feel the camp’s mission is so important. The initial goal was $5,000, and he said that early in the process a donor contributed $2,000 with the challenge that they make it to $10,000.
“I thought to myself that this is a really good way to start off, and I think we can do this,” he said. “It gave us a lot of hope and encouragement.”
Donations quickly began pouring in, and the camp reached the $10,000 mark the day after Giving Tuesday. As of last weekend, the camp had raised just over $14,000 for the scholarship.
“Some families don’t have the means to send their kids to camp,” he said. “We just believe that every kid should have a chance to experience something like this. Whether it’s a few days or a week, any time at Lazy F is a positive experience regardless of your age or what background you’re from.”
Lazy F Director Dave Burfeind said the scholarship was one component of a larger campaign for donations to help the camp stay afloat during a pandemic. Since March, he said 185 donors have contributed $120,000 towards camp operations. On top of that generosity, the camp received a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington for $81,760 to help cover the mortgage costs of the camp’s recent addition of a new dining hall. He said the timing of the help was crucial, as the camp has not hosted a large event since March. The camp has also received funds from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program to keep staff on to help maintain the camp through the season, although some staff members were furloughed due to lack of activities and income.
After public health restrictions were enacted, Burfeind said the camp has only been open to small groups of immediate family members, but that the camp has recently been working with Happy Feet to provide childcare services in a unique camp environment for families in need. Despite keeping some small activities going at the camp, he said the lost revenue from large events is approximately $375,000 for the year.
“We will not be able to serve any groups this winter,” he said. “I don’t know when we’ll be able to open again. It might be June or July, something like that.”
Burfeind said the camp is incredibly fortunate in that it was able to tap into its network of camp friends and donors to help keep the organization afloat.
“They have just responded in a huge way,” he said. “Friends of the camp have been super generous.”
When he looks at the connections various donors have with the camp, Burfeind said it is interesting to see that they come from varied backgrounds.
“There are lot of different ways that Lazy F has connected with these people,” he said. “Some are guest groups that have visited, some are campers, and some are parents,” he said.
Regardless of the type of connection each person who has pitched in has with the camp, Burfeind said they share a common denominator of fond memories, and seeing them come together to help the camp make it through rough times makes his job all that more humbling.
“It’s just a different vibe in the canyon,” he said. “I do think it’s a sacred space, and people are touched in different ways by being here.”