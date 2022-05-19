...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust will be possible, especially near any bare or
recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and
prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 2
Dos Dudes, Bob Van Lone and Rob Witte, will play a benefit on Friday at Hal Holmes Community Center to help support new nonprofit Northwest Expressive Arts Response.
Music has a way of bringing people together and making a difference in the heart and spirit, and some Cle Elum musicians are going to do their best to support accessible arts and counseling offered by the new nonprofit Northwest Expressive Arts Response benefit.
Acoustic duo Rob Witte and Bob Van Lone will play an opening set as Dos Dudes on Friday at Hal Holmes Community Center, then join fellow guys-name-Robert when The Roberts go on at 7 p.m.
The Roberts include Bob Lupton (drums), Bob Trumpy (bass), Bob Van Lone (lead guitar) and Rob Witte (guitar).
The event is co-sponsored by the City of Ellensburg Hal Holmes Community Center and Library. The night will also include Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand, who will read her poetry.
The night of food, music and poetry is to help support Northwest Expressive Arts Response. NEAR creates multi-modal expressive arts programs and projects in response to individual, family and community needs.
The focus is on serving multicultural and underserved communities, including immigrant, indigenous, low-income, and LGBTQIA+/SOGIE populations throughout the state of Washington and the United States, according to the website.
NEAR responds to local, regional, national and global events. It listens, designs and creates platforms and workshops for expression via visual arts, music, writing, theater, dance, ceremony, and the symbolic.
Expressive arts in therapy support healing in the areas of anxiety, depression, trauma, fear, anger, stress, relationship issues, family and cultural challenges, and help celebrate healthy change and achievement.