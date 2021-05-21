In broad terms, the music of the acoustic duo Dos Dudes could be called Americana, meaning anything from Merle Haggard to the Allman Brothers to the Grateful Dead.
Look for extended versions, solos in the middle and whatever and wherever the vibe takes them during their one-hour set on Ellensburg Community Radio’s Tiny Stage Concert Series May 27 in the 420 Building. With the concert series moving to Thursday nights, customers can grab a beer downstairs at the Pretty Fair Beer brew pub or patio and listen to music being made live in the loft.
Cle Elum musicians Rob Witte and Bob Van Lone have been playing together on and off for more than 40 years, whether it is in Mas Dudes (jam band) or The Roberts (classical rock R&B). They even joined forces with Ellensburg drummer Rob Fraser in the Feather River Band (Americana).
But next Thursday, it will be just the two of them in what will be the first multi-musician act in the Tiny Stage Concert Series. The previous three acts were soloists.
“Since 2020 was pretty much a bust, it’s nice to get out and play. We’re showing signs of life,” said Witte, who started playing with Van Lone in Paradise, Calif., in the mid-70s. “We’re looking forward to doing something that’s a little more intimate and acoustic.
“We’ve played in the other projects, but we bill ourselves as Dos Dudes when it’s just the two of us. For the Tiny Stage, we’ll throw in a couple of covers. But for the most part, it will be stuff that Bob and I have written.”
With influences like the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers Band and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Witte and Van Lone like to take it on an extended ride, blending solo work and their own particular flare to original and cover material alike. Van Lone is the soloist and Witte adds the rhythm in a two guitar combination. But that’s not to say they don’t have their own particular styles in what they bring to the act.
“With the broad spectrum like Americana, Bob and I like a lot of different kinds of music. So, we’re kind of go all over the map with the various bands we play in. But when it’s just him and I, we play a smattering of blues and folk rock. It’s hard to pinpoint one particular style,” Witte said. “We like to breakout and extend ourselves.
“Even when we do covers, we tend to try to bend them a little to make them our own. Sometimes we’ll extend the middle section a little bit to give Bob a chance to do some soloing.”
With the hour set, the radio audience can expect to hear 12-14 songs. It might be more; it might be less depending on how it feels.
Dos Dudes has had a chance to play live at the Cle Elum Eagles and is starting to get out and play live a little bit. 2020 gave them a chance to sit down and write new material. The radio audience might hear some of that new material, but any way you look at it, the Tiny Stage Concert Series format gives the freedom to take it any which way the wind blows.
“I like the idea of the radio audience and we’re happy that Mollie (Edson) asked us to be a part of this,” Witte said. “It’s a great idea. We want to be flexible and see how it goes.
“Bob and I have been playing for decades, so we have a pretty broad list of stuff we can do. Some of it has cobwebs on it, but you never know. This gives us a chance to get out and play. Hopefully there will be more live music this summer.”