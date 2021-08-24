The weekend activity at Bowers Airport was quiet, seemingly uneventful with exception of a small group standing on the pavement near the office buildings, cell phones in hand, looking to the skyline.
It was a warm day with sunshine and rolling clouds. The sudden sound of a propeller-driven biplane plane came out of the clouds and passed overhead near the area. In this day of drone services, Learjets and 747s, it seemed most unusual.
But this restored Boeing Stearman biplane, one of the most iconic aircrafts of World War II, was on a special mission to lift the human spirit as part of Dream Flights’ Operation September Freedom, commemorating the service of World War II veterans.
On this day, the nonprofit organization Dream Flights was paying tribute to Sgt. Maj. Robert Johnston, a 102-year-old resident of Prestige Assisted Living at Hearthstone.
“Sgt. Maj. Johnston is the oldest one I’ve flown so far this year. The youngest veteran was 93,” pilot Ryan Weir said. “The idea is to enhance their everyday life. For most of these folks, they just want to get out of the (senior living) facility and still live.
“This is life-changing for most of these folks. It might be their last airplane ride and this is our way to give back to them for their service to their country.”
Johnston served in the Marine Corp. after enlisting to the war effort in 1941. He was deployed to the South Pacific where he was in charge of cleaning guns and working on aircrafts.
Saturday was a return to the skies in a 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane, which was the plane fighter pilots of his generation learned to fly in. If they didn’t solo in 10 hours, they would wash out.
He didn’t have to worry about any of that, on this day, Johnston enjoyed the day in the front seat, soaring 1,000 feet in the air in an iconic, open-cockpit biplane as he flew around the Kittitas Valley.
“It was like sitting in a chair looking around with a pretty good view,” the Sgt. Maj. said with a smile still on his face. “I’ve been in planes before in the military, so it was nice to get up there again.”
Johnston is expected to participate in the Ellensburg Rodeo parade and maybe take in another rodeo on Labor Day weekend.
But on Saturday, he was one of 988 veterans coast-to-coast and one of nearly 50 Washington veterans participating in Dream Flights’ Operation September Freedom in special memory of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The thumbs up he gave after the plane taxied to the office area where friends and family were gathered was a fine indicator he enjoyed the exhilarating experience. It’s not everyday a guy gets to see the valley from an open-cockpit machine, 1,000 feet off the deck.
He signed the airplane tail, joining what looked like hundreds of other signatures. The tail piece, Weir said, might end up in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum one day. Shared military experiences, laughed and enjoyed the moment.
Residents from 18 Prestige Senior Living communities across Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington enjoyed the experience of Operation September Freedom.
“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to provide this amazing experience to our veteran residents,” said Harold Delamarter, founding partner and CEO of Prestige Care.
“At Prestige, we do all we can to enrich the lives of the seniors we serve. Partnering with Dream Flights is a chance for the Prestige family and our surrounding communities to offer a small gesture of gratitude to those who served our country.”
According to Dream Flights Founder Darryl Fisher, Operation September Freedom celebrates the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, aboard USS Missouri, which effectively ended WWII.
The organization has honored more than 4,200 veterans and seniors living in long-term care communities since 2011 and expects to honor more than 1,000 WWII veterans during the 61-day OSF initiative.