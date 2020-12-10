A group of parents and community members last weekend found that even if it’s not safe to bring Santa to visit local children this year, they could bring their children to see Santa.
Keeping in spirit with a year where creative options are necessary to maintain traditional norms, the Ellensburg United Methodist Church decided the safest way to have their visit to Santa was to hold a drive-through event. The drive-by Santa visit was held Saturday at the FISH Community Food Bank near Bowers Field.
Church member Lisa Coughlen said she was inspired to help organize the event when she saw the success the drive-through Halloween event had at the fairgrounds this year.
“I was really interested in how we could do something to serve the community in this time of COVID,” she said. “We’re all struggling. We’re all feeling challenged and disconnected, and this is a season of joy, so I thought about what we could do.”
For years, Coughlen said the church has held a breakfast event where the kids could come and visit with Santa, but that was not possible this year due to public health concerns, so she brought the drive-through concept to Pastor Mark Wagner who she said responded favorably to the idea.”
“I initially thought that we could do it at the church campus,” she said. “I then realized with its location downtown, there could be a potential for creating traffic problems.”
Coughlen said that by combining efforts with the food bank, the traffic issues could be lessened, and the collaboration had the extra benefit of giving event attendees the opportunity to drop off any donations they had at the food bank, saving them a trip.
FISH Community Food Bank Director Peggy Morache said the steam of attendees was steady over the two hours the event was held, and that the food bank was happy to partner with the church to make the event successful.
“Everybody was having a great time,” she said. “It was just a nice way to do an event that the church traditionally holds. I salute the creativity of people coming up with ways to celebrate the holiday. It may not be the traditional ways that we’ve always celebrated, but we’re still celebrating and realizing the meaning of Christmas within the community.”
Being the eternal optimist, Coughlen planned for a turnout on par with the robust Halloween attendance, a figure she said was estimated at approximately 1,200 vehicles.
“We definitely didn’t have as many as the Halloween drive-through,” she said. “Regardless, I can say it was such a joy and a pleasure to do this. Every car that drove out and every family, looking at the joy and wonder on the kids’ faces seeing Santa was so awesome and so much fun. Everybody that participated had a wonderful time.”
In these trying times, Coughlen said it can be easy to get caught up in the negativity of current events surrounding the pandemic.
“We tend to focus on what we can’t do and what we’re not able to do, that it’s not like it was before,” she said. “I totally understand that. I’ve had to process my own feelings about the changes in life because of COVID, but I love that people are thinking outside the box. We as individuals can work together as a community to bring hope. It is a hard time, but we need to keep the faith and recognize that we’re in this together. We will get through this, and the best way we can get through this is to do what we can to bring encouragement and joy, rather than focus on the negative.”