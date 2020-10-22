A free, drive-thru flu clinic will be open at KVH Urgent Care in Cle Elum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, This drive-thru will allow people to get their flu shot without leaving their car.
According to Kittitas Valley Hospital event coordinator Kathryn Brunner, the clinic has stocked up on 250 vaccinations since it ran out in less than an hour last year. She said they are also expecting more people to turn out as an effect of the current coronavirus pandemic.
“We can’t necessarily protect ourselves from COVID beyond wearing masks and washing often and social distancing and that sort of thing,” Brunner said. “We can protect ourselves, a little bit more, from the flu by getting the vaccine. People are really worried about what will happen this winter with the flu and with COVID so if we can keep people out of the hospital, with them having their flu vaccine, that would be great.”
Last year was the first time a drive-thru flu clinic was set up in Cle Elum, and they only ordered 50 vaccinations. They used all of them fairly quickly and have ordered more for this year. However, Brunner said the order was placed in March, before everyone knew how widespread the coronavirus pandemic would be. The clinic on Saturday will last until 1 p.m. or until supplies lasts.
People who are unable to receive the free vaccination at the Cle Elum drive-thru are not completely out of luck. Another drive-thru will be held in Ellensburg at the fairgrounds on Nov. 7.
When arriving at the clinic in Cle Elum, people will see tents set up. Before receiving the vaccination, people will need to fill out some paperwork, which can be done without leaving their vehicles. According to Brunner, the paperwork is to check if anyone has an allergy to what is in the vaccine, or if they are showing any flu symptoms already.
People then just need to stick their arm out their windows to receive the shot.
Brunner said they have taken the expected cold weather into consideration, and will have several fire pits around the clinic to keep people warm, as the current weather reports show snow on the Friday before the clinic opens.