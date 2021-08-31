top story Driver Award to honor all previous award recipients By MICHAEL GALLAGHER managing editor Aug 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Driver Award recipients Edna and Glenn Madsen pose in their flower garden in July of 2011. All previous recipients of rhe Driver Award will be honored this year. Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The list reads like a Who’s Who of legendary Ellensburg Rodeo volunteers down through history, and that’s pretty much what the Driver Award has become over its 20-year history.In honor of its 20th anniversary and the men and women who have received the award, this year the Driver family will recognize the 21 past recipients (winners include one couple).Part of the celebration will include recognizing the past recipients during the Monday performance of the Ellensburg Rodeo. Members of the Driver family will be there to recognize those honored. While the first award was given in 2000, the volunteer work honored dates back to the 1940s.Much like the work of the recipients, the Driver family involvement with the rodeo goes back generations. The Driver Family was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1999.According to Hall of Fame entry:“By 1922, both Ray and Scott Driver had moved to Ellensburg, to work on the railroad. Scott relocated and both Driver brothers found the semi-arid foothills of eastern Washington state much to their liking. Ray returned to ranching, working for the Cooke family; both eventually worked in the logging business, where they established a solid reputation and achieved success.It was Ray’s employment at the Cooke ranch that brought him into the Ellensburg Rodeo. George B Cooke (ERHOF ’98) helped in planning the first Ellensburg Rodeo in 1923. Alongside many other area ranchers, the Cookes supplied men, stock, and equipment for building the rodeo grounds. Ray, Scott, and the Cooke cowboys joined five hundred other local volunteers to work on the grounds. In the 1923 rodeo, both Ray and Scott entered the Kittitas County Bronc-riding competition, an event limited to local contestants. The following year Ray won third place honors, and continued to compete.”From that start, Driver family members remained integrally involved with the rodeo and the Ellensburg community.Scott Driver, on behalf of the family, said the decision was made to acknowledge all past recipients this year rather than select one individual to receive the award.“Each year the Driver Family gives an award to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Ellensburg Rodeo, Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, or associated activities. The true purpose of this Award is to give the community a way to publicly acknowledge these individuals,” Scott Driver said. “The Award, a beautiful sterling silver and gold belt buckle, depicting Lo Driver on his horse Yankee, reared on its hind legs as it was when Lo delivered an invitation to the Ellensburg Rodeo for President Truman at the Yakima airport.“So, thank you all for your significant contributions to the Ellensburg Rodeo, and the Ellensburg community.”History of awardPast Driver Family Memorial Award recipients2000: Rex RiceRice served for years on the Ellensburg Rodeo Board, including a term as president. He was also a member and rode with the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse for more than 50 years.2001: Bertha MorrisonMorrison, who died in 2017, had extensive involvement in the Ellensburg Rodeo, including being in charge of press passes for the rodeo. She received the Maynard Linder Rodeo Spirt Award in 2000. She served for 10 years on the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board. The Morrison family was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1998.2002: Joel SmithSmith served for 26 years on the Ellensburg Board and earned the national Justin Rodeo Committeeman of the Year award. He was instrumental in starting the Extreme Bulls event at the Ellensburg Rodeo. He is a founding member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board and was president of the ERHOF for seven years.2003: Mary McManamy SeubertMary McManamy Seubert was a founding Wranglerette and 1960 Ellensburg Rodeo Queen. The McManamy family is inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. Along with her husband, Bill Seubert, was a long-time Ellensburg Rodeo volunteer.2004: Oscar BergerBerger came to the Kittitas Valley in 1947 at the age of 6. He worked as an usher at the Ellensburg Rodeo in 1952-54. He had a career as a trick rider, including performing at the Ellensburg Rodeo as the Flying Cossack’s. In 1976, Berger become a member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse and began announcing the Junior Rodeo and Posse youth shows in 1980. Over the years Berger held many offices in the Posse including captain, drill master, assistant drill master and group historian.2005: Molly MorrowMorrow has spent a career photographing rodeo, not just in Ellensburg, but across the nation as Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo photographer. She has served as official photographer for many Ellensburg Rodeo-related groups and activities.2006: Gordon Wollen Longtime Ellensburg Rodeo volunteer, including serving 20 years as the rodeo’s head usher.2007: Ken MacRaeMacRae, a veterinarian, joined the Ellensburg Rodeo Board in 1969 and assumed the vital post of arena director in 1971, following in the footsteps of local legends Art Driver and Tex Taliaferro. MacRae served as arena director for 29 years, longer than anyone else in the history of the Ellensburg Rodeo. MacRae also was the vet behind the scenes for many years.2008: Ann Burkheimer ReedBurkheimer Reed was the 1959 Ellensburg Rodeo Princess and represented Kittitas County in a wide variety of venues statewide, like Bremerton, Seattle, Ephrata, not only exhibiting her riding skills but her speaking abilities. Ann also served as the organizing hostess for the original Gold Buckle parties. The Burkheimer family (her parents and siblings) were inducted in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2019.2009: Scott ReppRepp served on the Ellensburg Rodeo Board for 20 years from 1985 to 2005 and, in that time, he is credited for creating the Gold Buckle Club and Building, the Western Village entrance and the arena seating. He’s an amateur roper himself and also for years played host to a roping competition for amateur and professional cowboys at his WestStar Ranch in Ellensburg.2010: Estelle JohnsonOver the course of 26 years of volunteering, Johnson served in every office of the Ellensburg Top Hands. She was chairperson of the Western concerts when they were conducted in the Rodeo Arena, working with Rodeo Board Director Joel Smith, the backstage crew and performers. She served as Director of the Ellensburg Rodeo Parade for 16 years,2011: Glenn and Edna MadsenThe Madsens are the only couple to have received the Driver Award. They were honored for their contributions to the Ellensburg Rodeo, Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, Rodeo Posse, Kittitas County Fair, Clymer Museum of Art, and the Western Art Association. The Madsens also contributed in important, non-Rodeo-related ways to the Ellensburg community for many decades.2012: Carl SchademanSchademan volunteered spent countless hours behind the scenes to ensure the success of the Ellensburg Rodeo. In addition to the rodeo, Schademan was also involved with Kittitas County 4-H.2013: Jon FittererFitterer is a fifth-generation Kittitas Valley resident whose family has been involved with the rodeo since its inception. He is a past member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse and organizer of the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse Junior Rodeo event from 1988 to 2002. The Fitterer family was inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2002.2014: Kim BlackBlack has served as a longtime Ellensburg Rodeo volunteer. After watching the 1986 rodeo, Black was excited that she and her husband would be raising their daughters in a town so invested in community. She began asking around in search of a rodeo volunteer position, and her friend Jan Plesha asked her to help in the announcer’s booth. For her first two years as a volunteer, Black ran the scoreboard, before moving on to directly assisting the announcers. She also worked with Joe Braniff at the inception of the Xtreme Bulls finals, which she said is her favorite event at the rodeo.2015: Mike AllenAllen is a founding member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board. Allen is a retired history professor at the University of Washington Tacoma. The idea for a Hall of Fame came while he was conducting research for his book “Rodeo Cowboys in the North American Imagination,” which was released in 1998. He had been touring rodeo museums in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Oregon. Some of them had online-only Halls of Fame, where inductees had biographies and photos posted. Allen envisioned more than just a website for the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame museum. His vision came to fruition this past year with the opening of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame on Pearl Street.2016: Rex BuckBuck is chief of the Priest Rapids Band of the Wanapum, which is part of the Yakama Nation. He and his family have been instrumental in ensuring the continued success of the Rodeo Encampment, which is an important component of the Ellensburg Rodeo. In a 2016 interview, Buck said his main goal is pass along and teach the younger generations about the history of the Wanapum and he can help spread that knowledge through his job at the rodeo as chief of the Rodeo Encampment.2017: Janie Delvo CharltonOne of the most bittersweet of all the award recipients, Charlton was presented the Driver Award in June of 2017 shortly before her death. Charlton was a member of the Central Washington University Rodeo Team from 1979 to 1983. She was a founding member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Top Hands, serving until 2010, and was president of the Top Hands in 1990. While involved in the Top Hands, Charlton created the Children’s Activity Corral, which was held during the slack portion of the rodeo. She joined the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame as a board member in 2000.2018: Roylene CrawfordCrawford’s volunteer services and contributions to the community span a lifetime. Crawford has been a member of the Kittitas County Fair Board since 1997, and has served as secretary-treasurer and president. But her involvement goes back far beyond that. She’s attended every single Ellensburg Rodeo Parade since she was born, either as a spectator or participant. Crawford retired as events director for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce in 2015 after 20 years with the organization. Post-retirement, she’s stayed involved in many community events, including Spirit of the West, the Western art show and the WinterHop BrewFest.2019: Marie SmithAlong with her husband, Joel, Marie is a long-time Ellensburg Rodeo volunteer, including handling the flower displays in the original Western Village boxes. She also is a member of the Ellensburg Hall of Fame Board of Directors, and spent 10 years on the Spirit of The West volunteer activities. She is proud to have served as an Ellensburg Rodeo wife supporting and hosting events for 26 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Rodeo Hall Of Fame Work Sport Museums Politics Scott Driver Rodeo Ray Estelle Johnson Driver Family Memorial Award Mike Allen Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. 