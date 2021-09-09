Drought conditions keep wildfire risk heightened in parts of the Pacific Northwest going into fall season By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evans Canyon Fire’s flames could be seen headed towards Umptanum Road as seen from Manastash Ridge Trail on Sep. 3, 2020. Drought conditions mean fire risk is still high in many parts of the Pacific Northwest. Jacob Ford / Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Washington State celebrated Labor Day weekend with a significant achievement, in that no new major fires were reported during a time when they can almost certainly be expected due to heightened recreational activity and ideal conditions for fire growth. Despite the positive news, certain parts of the Pacific Northwest still need to remain vigilant as conditions persist in their areas.Ian Rickert, acting fire management specialist with the Bureau of Land Management Oregon-Washington State office and the United States Department of Agriculture/Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region office said in a late August report that there are still areas of Washington and Oregon that still have a considerable distance from being in the clear as high temperatures and low humidity continues to affect those regions.Rickert said the fire conditions experienced in the region this summer had much to do with the high levels of drought, where early snowpack, early snowmelt, and above normal temperatures came together to produce challenging fire conditions. As of the June 1 national drought monitor, the west half of Kittitas County was designated in the D1-Moderate Drought category, while the eastern half was designated D2-Severe Drought. Kittitas County fared better than many other parts of the Pacific Northwest, with a swath of Klickitat County and most of Central Oregon being designated at D3-Extreme Drought at that point, with parts of south-central Oregon being designated as D4-Exceptional Drought by June 1.“Those areas were really set up for large fire occurrence coming into fire season,” Rickert said.Flash forward to mid-August, and the conditions have deteriorated rapidly in Kittitas County, along with the rest of Eastern Washington. While Upper County falls in the D2-Severe Drought category, the eastern half of the county now stands in the D3-Extreme Drought category, with all points east of the Columbia River now in the D4-Exceptional Drought category.“The footprint of extreme and exceptional drought has expanded dramatically, encompassing really all of the Cascades and Northeastern Washington,” Rickert said.Rickert said drought has a number of implications on fire management, the largest of which is the amplified drying seeing within the forested systems that fall within those heightened categories. “In those areas dominated by timber, it stresses the trees, which decreases fuel moisture,” he said. “It leaves dead fuels more readily available. They support combustion easily, and that all really lends itself to persistent large fire growth in those areas where we have ignitions.”Cross-correlating a map of current large fires within the Pacific Northwest with an overlay of current drought categories, Rickert pointed out how most of the existing large fires are in areas that fall within the two highest categories, but also noted that there are large fires occurring in parts of the Cascade Range that fall into the categories of moderate and severe drought, as opposed to extreme or exceptional.“Just because the drought monitor isn’t necessarily highlighting those zones, there’s still been a prolonged moisture deficit in those areas,” he said. “When extreme weather events, including high temperatures, high winds, and instability occurs in those areas, it’s still possible to have large fires, and that’s exactly what we’ve experienced so far.”A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT, MAYBEDespite the havoc wreaked in areas like Northern California and Southern Oregon by large wildfires in 2021, the Northwest Region has fared surprisingly well this year compared to previous fire seasons. As of August 24, 2,923 fires had burned 909,358 acres in the region, compared to 3,853 fires that burned 1,983,970 acres in 2020. Despite the decrease, this year is still above the 10-year average of 890,063 acres burned, although the number of fires is still lower than the 10-year average of 3,358. Rickert pointed out that there is still a considerable amount of time left to add to those numbers before the fire season concludes for 2020."If things continue on the current trajectory, it's also likely that we will exceed the 10-year average in terms of number of wildfires," he said.Fortunately for Northeastern Washington, Rickert pointed out that the region experienced some wetting rain of over 1/10th of an inch in mid-August, which he said made a major difference in changing the trajectory of the fires in that area."Because it fell over a couple of days and was accompanied by below normal temperatures and good humidity recoveries, that all bodes well for those specific areas," he said. 