The DubStep Studio dancers stepped up and stepped out recently at the Showstopper Dance Championships in Tacoma.
The Ellensburg dance studio came away with nine platinum awards and 18 gold awards, competing against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area at the prestigious Showstopper, one of the largest dance competitions in the country.
“The kids did awesome. We won nine platinum awards between solos, trios and group dances. It’s so exciting. We were going there to win one, maybe. So, getting nine was exceptional for us,” DubStep Dance owner Danette Cariveau said.
“The gold awards are really good, too. All of our dancers scored on the high end, nearly getting platinum. So, we’re thrilled with our performances.”
Adileny Bucio-Zambrano and Taylor Fotheringill placed first in the Teen Performance Duet/Trio called “La La.”
The Senior Performance Small group placed first overall with its performance of "Say It Right."
The DubStep Dance studio group effort qualified them for the Showstopper National Finals.
The other placers include:
• Brittney Lopez received fourth place overall in Senior Performance Solo.
• Adileny Bucio-Zambrano received third place overall in Senior Performance Solo.
• Ashley Callan received sixth place overall in Senior Performance Solo.
• ''Lonely'' received ninth place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.
• ''Zoot Suit Riot'' received ninth place overall in Mini Performance Duet/Trio.
• ''Dirty Paws'' received 10th place overall in Junior Performance Small.
• ''7 Nation Army'' received sixth place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.
• ''If I die Young'' received third place overall in Teen Performance Large.
• ''Beggin'' received third place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio.
• ''You Can Let Go Now Daddy'' received eigth place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.
• ''Moments Passed Part 2'' received second place overall in Senior Performance Duet/Trio.
• ''Monster High'' received eigth place overall in Teen Performance Duet/Trio.