Duo serve as ambassadors for the Kittitas County Fair

Anyone who stopped by the Kittitas County Fair this past weekend may have seen two young Ellensburg locals promoting the fair and helping set up events. These would be the two fair ambassadors, Elise Cziske and Carson Chandler.Cziske is a junior at Ellensburg High School, and Chandler graduated and will start at Central Washington University in the fall. Normally, the ambassadors are required to still be in high school, but Chandler was selected as ambassador in 2020, before the fair was canceled, so he was invited back to fill the position this year. Cziske said if he had declined the invitation, she would be the fairs sole ambassador.“It was a lot better than I expected it to be,” Chandler said. “I didn’t expect it to be as fun, I though it would be very busy. … People are starting to realize who were are and what we do as ambassadors and that feels good to me, I’m proud of that.” The ambassadors’ duties include getting word of the fair out, and helping with the fair in any way they can. This means attending events like the kickoff breakfast in August, to fair chores like helping pack everything up at the end of the weekend.“We went to the kickoff breakfast and welcomed everyone to the kickoff of the fair. We passed out balloons and posters, and gave out general information about the fair,” Cziske said. Cziske said she wanted to become a fair ambassador because it was a leadership opportunity in her home town, and because it looked like it would be a lot of fun. She has been a part of 4-H for the last nine years, since she was a third-grader.“I loved it … it’s been really fun, and pee wee rodeo is the absolute cutest,” Cziske said.To become an ambassador, the youths need to be personable, have flexible hours, good grades and a junior or senior in high school.Chandler will be too old to be a fair ambassador in 2022, but Cziske will still be a senior, which means she can volunteer for the position again, something she said she will probably do. She really has fun working at the fair and is considering becoming a fair board member in the future. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elise Cziske Ambassador Carson Chandler School Agriculture Fair Fun High School Weekend Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 