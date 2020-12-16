ROSLYN — They had a couple gigs lined up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but the coronavirus pandemic finished the year strong, wiping out the possibility of live music as we know it.
But the Roslyn band Dynamite Supreme, like musicians around the world, is turning to the internet for its concert medium with livestream shows on Saturday and New Year’s Eve.
Saturday’s performance will be a blend of Christmas songs, starting at 9 p.m. on the Dynamite Supreme Facebook page. The Roslyn trio will turn it loose on New Year’s Eve with its regular repertoire, ranging from anything from Michael Jackson to original work by guitarist and bandleader Micah J. Heflen (Micah J).
Since they aren’t getting out to play these days, they’ll stay in and reach out to friends, fans and family via the livestream.
“We’re going to set up at the bass player’s house (Kyle Kain). It’ll be live on Facebook.” Micah J said. “Saturday’s music will be all Christmas songs. I like the Ray Charles version of ‘Little Drummer Boy.’
“It’s a lot more funky. All the other versions sound way too serious for me, so we’ll play it like Ray with a Motown, soul feel to it. We’ll do ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’, ‘Jingle Bell Rock,’ ‘Most Wonderful Time of the Year,’ a bunch of Christmas classics.”
Dynamite Supreme consists of Kyle Kain (bass), Matt McCoun (drums) and Micha J (guitar/piano/vocals). They have been together going on 10 years.
On New Year’s Eve, they’ll get back into the songs that make them a favorite around the Kittitas Valley, having played The Brick Saloon in Roslyn, Cornerstone Pie in Ellensburg and other venues from Suncadia to the coast.
They plan to go on livestream around 10 p.m. and ring in 2021 with music through the countdown to what the world hopes will be a new beginning with the pandemic on the run.
“I just got a new guitar, so I’m excited to give it a go,” Micah J said. “New Year’s Eve will do more of our original set with some covers and some originals as well. We do anything from Michael Jackson to Metallica.
“We’re all over the place. We do Motown, a lot of funk, classic rock. We do some new music and originals. We like adding a funk element to the originals. It’s a nice variety and we hope people hookup for some live music. Just because we can’t be in the same place, doesn’t mean we can’t get out and play.”