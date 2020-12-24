An early-morning incident in Ellensburg resulted in two felony arrests and one victim suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
According to Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry, officers responded to the 500 block of South Pearl Street at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday morning to investigate a report of gang-related graffiti. When they arrived on the scene, Hansberry said they encountered a male individual who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
While officers provided medical attention, Hansberry said Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the individual to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for further treatment. The individual was eventually released from the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
During the investigation of the graffiti incident, Hansberry identified the male and an 18-year-old female as suspects in the graffiti. Both individuals were subsequently arrested for second-degree felony malicious mischief due to the dollar amount in damage incurred by the graffiti.
Hansberry said investigators took possession of a vehicle that contained a firearm that may have been involved in the shooting incident.
“We don’t know that it is the exact gun yet, but we’ll get it tested,” he said.
Hansberry said investigators are looking into the possibility that the gunshot wound was a result of an accidental self-inflicted discharge.
“I can’t say that is a certainty, but that is one possibility that detectives are looking at based on circumstances and evidence at the scene,” he said.
At the moment, Hansberry said officers are not looking for any further suspects related to the shooting incident, in part due to the uncooperative nature of the suspect in custody.
“We’re not discounting that there could have been an altercation with someone else who fired the shots, but we’re leaving any possibility open in the investigation,” he said. “So far, the investigation is leading us towards a possible accidental discharge.”
Hansberry said investigators know for a fact that the shooting incident was not random, regardless of whether it was self-inflicted or not due to the gang affiliations that are involved with the graffiti and the suspect himself. Hansberry said the suspect is known to officers.
“When it started to look like this was a possible accidental discharge, we thought it was important for the public to know to hopefully put them at ease that there wasn’t someone still out there that had shot someone,” he said. “The thing I want to be clear about is that we don’t know yet, so our detectives are investigating every angle. We’re investigating whether or not someone else was involved. We’re investigating whether it was self-inflicted. We’re not at this point able to say with 100% certainty that it was one or the other.”