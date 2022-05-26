For one day a year, the sleepy Upper County hamlet of Easton balloons in size with a celebration kicking off the busy summer season.
The Easton Memorial Day parade is back in its old form this year, with a traditional parade, vendor booths, and a vintage car show put on in conjunction with the event. The parade wasn’t entirely gone during COVID, but the traditional format was put on hold for the last two years.
After two years of adjustments, event committee member Franny Castrilli said it is a great feeling to get back to the days of old with the parade.
“It feels like we’re returning to normalcy, which is really important,” she said. “For the last two years we did a drive around parade because of COVID, and I thought that was really cool personally, but we are really glad to get back to the parade we’ve all known and loved over the years.”
Castrilli said the parade looks to be back in full force, with approximately 50 entries as of Tuesday.
“We’re picking up right where we left off,” she said. “It will look pretty similar to 2019’s event. Fifty entries is pretty big for a small-town parade.”
Although not directly related to the parade, Castrilli said the car show is going forward, being co-hosted by the Cabin Creek Cruisers and the Easton Fire Department. Although the fire department won’t be hosting their traditional breakfast at this year’s event, they will be grilling hot dogs for attendees throughout the afternoon.
The Hitching Post will be serving breakfast sandwiches at the car show for morning visitors.
Castrilli said the committee didn’t know how many parade entrants to expect this year, but she said they are pleasantly surprised by the turnout.
“It seems like nobody’s missed a beat,” she said. “Everyone’s really excited to get back out there.”
Along with the high level of parade entrants, Castrilli said the committee is gearing up for a robust turnout of attendees.
“In 2019, we had at least 3,000 people throughout the whole day,” she said. “We expect this year’s event to be about the same size.”
Although people can attend the event at any point throughout the day, Castrilli said attendees need to remember that the main drag through Easton will be closed before the parade. She said it is also important to take a look at the weather predictions, as they can be very different than those in Lower County.
“It does get congested if you get here late,” she said. “It’s kind of just a free for all for parking, but the earlier you get here, the more options you have.”
Castrilli has been involved with the event since she was a child, having served on the committee for over a decade. She said volunteers are the lifeblood of events like the Memorial Day parade and encourage everyone to consider pitching in for a similar event wherever they live.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” she said. “We see the benefits of keeping this parade going, and we are passionate about keeping it successful for years to come.”