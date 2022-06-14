Saturday afternoon was a time to reflect, celebrate, and ponder what the future holds for the six 2022 graduates of Easton School.
The graduates have seen their share of challenges throughout high school, including dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, but they made it to the finish line. On Saturday, the Easton School multipurpose room was full of family and friends to share in their collective accomplishments.
Easton School District Secretary Julie Miller pointed out that around when the graduates were born, the largest earthquake in 40 years occurred, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series and the European Union had 10 countries join its expansion.
“Back then, as the parents of these new babies, the largest earthquake you may have noticed was coming from their belly, and the series you were most interested in winning was the sleeping one,” she said to the parents in the audience. “And as far as joining anything, who had time for that when you were trying to take care of where the binkie was? Yet here we are today, tummies settled, sleeping through the night and then some if you are lucky and watching your students getting ready to join a new club, adulthood.”
When Miller joined the Easton staff in 2009 as a substitute and volunteer basketball coach, she said the timing coincided with when the class of 2022 started kindergarten.
“This was when Ben Diaz and Loreydy Santiago joined the gang here at Easton School, dragging backpacks bigger than themselves behind them, wondering when it would be time to go home and take a nap,” she said. “Blaine Vannatta joined the class in 2010, and in 2012 Jeffrey Smith decided that he was bored with Ms. McCoy’s story telling so he skipped second grade went to third and became our fourth graduate here today. In 2018 James Paul Harmon walked into the office with his mom and requested to register. I remember his mom saying to me, ‘Please remember that his name is James Paul, not James.’ It’s impossible to forget someone name that always brings a smile my face. Last but not least Abril Ortiz joined the class in 2020 when Easton School decided that we could take on the additional precautions for COVID and open our doors to in person learning.”
Miller said each of the students brought something special to Easton School.
“Some of them will make tears come to your eyes when you are laughing at their jokes,” she said. “Some of them will surprise you with their art, or their ability to retain information when you thought they were not listening.”
With the small-town nature of Easton, Miller said parents, family, friends, and staff members of the six graduating seniors have been given an opportunity to watch them transition from diapers to diplomas.
“May the wind be at your back and the sun on your horizon,” she said to the graduates. “On behalf of all of us here at Easton school, it is with great pride and pleasure that we have been a part of your students’ lives, and we thank you for the opportunity to have helped them along the way.”
REFLECTING ON THE PAST
Class valedictorian Loreydy Santiago pointed out that her class have dealt with their own series of challenges on their way to graduating.
“The world has flipped upside down and it seems as if everything has been going wrong since 2019,” she said. “Yet, through all the crazy and dangerous things like COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, terrorism, The Kardishians new show that premiered on Hulu, and Mrs. Van Lone’s math quizzes, we still survived and managed to graduate. Good job you guys.”
Beyond the uncertainties faced over the past few years, Santiago pointed out that many of the students graduating this year have known each other for most of their lives and have collectively shared the path from start to finish.
“Throughout our journey we have laughed, struggled, and eventually grew into the unique individuals that you see here today,” she said. “Together we have made mistakes along the way, worked through those mistakes and supported each other through bad decisions. Although none of us will ever admit it, I know we will miss each other.”
Santiago acknowledged that the six graduates did not reach the finish line all by themselves.
“Thank you to our families, friends, teachers, administration, custodial staff, Gracias Ma and anyone else who has made an impact in our lives,” she said.
Before the diplomas were handed out and the chapter in the six Easton School students came to a close, Santiago imparted some final words for the grads.
“My advice to the graduating class of 2022 was told to me by two very important people in my life who I love dearly and that is to live your own life without the expectation of others,” she said to the graduates. “Do what you think is right and never settle. If you decide on a career and it doesn’t work out do not be afraid to start over. No one should ever stand in the way of your dreams.”