As she prepares to graduate on Saturday, Easton School senior Madison Connell already has her career goals set around her passion for helping others.
After moving around regularly, Connell moved to Easton and began school there during her freshman year. Not having lived in a small town like Easton before, she said the transition was awkward at first.
“I was used to going to a big school with a lot of kids,” she said. “There’s definitely not as many kids here.”
Although the transition was difficult as first, Connell said she eventually settled into the small-town way of life.
“You get used to not having as many kids around,” she said. “You end up knowing who your friends are really quickly.”
As she began settling in, Connell said she quickly became a fan of Mrs. Cox as a teacher and developed a passion for track and field. Although she competed in most disciplines, she especially enjoyed sprinting and jumping categories.
“I kind of just decided to do it on a whim, because why not,” she said.
Outside of school, Connell said she developed an enjoyment for taking walks, exploring the surroundings of her new mountain town, as well as taking drives to reflect on her day. The quiet moments of reflection during her walks were especially helpful as the pandemic set in during Connell’s junior year.
“It was really difficult not being able to see people,” she said. “It was more holding yourself accountable, as opposed to having others help hold you accountable.”
After settling into a pandemic routine during her junior year, Connell said the changes helped set a framework for success moving forward towards her last year in high school.
“It definitely was easier during senior year,” she said. “I got used to talking to people over Zoom and things like that, versus being in the classroom. It’s still nice being back in the school.”
Although Easton was able to have a full outdoor graduation last year amidst the pandemic restrictions, Connell said she is looking forward to having some element of normalcy at this year’s event. After she walks across the stage, she plans on working for a year at a hardware store in Cle Elum before training to be a crisis line operator.
“I just felt like I really wanted to make a change in somebody’s life,” she said. “It might take me over to the West Side, but I’d like to stay in this area if I can. I just really like the demographic here.”
As she enters her final week of classes, Connell said the thought of eventually adjusting back to big city life is bittersweet and said she will miss the time she has spent in her adopted mountain town.
“I’m glad that it’s going to be over, but I will definitely miss the day-to-day life at Easton,” she said.