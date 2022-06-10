The density of Seattle’s University District will be a massive departure from the tiny hamlet of Easton, but one of the small town’s 2022 graduates is ready to make the transition.
Easton School valedictorian Loreydy Santiago will be attending the University of Washington next year, where she will study pre-med. As she prepares to celebrate the culmination of her time at Easton School on Saturday, she said she has mixed emotions about completing this chapter of her young life.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m ready to be done with it,” she said of her high school career. “I guess it just depends on the day. As I’ve gotten closer to graduation, I’m very excited to move on.”
Santiago grew up in Easton, having gone to school there since preschool. The road to being a valedictorian at any school is challenging, and she said she felt those challenges over the past four years.
“I think how bad you really want something will dictate the hard work you put into it, and whether you will get it or not,” she said. “It was difficult of course, but you can always achieve good grades and get far in your education while still having a life, doing things like being able to hang out with friends and do sports. It’s very possible.”
Santiago found that work-life balance while at Easton School, maintaining her exemplary grades while participating in basketball, yearbook, volleyball, track and field, and archery. She also found time to work on sudoku and crossword puzzles, go on hikes, and knit.
“I am actually really good at it, surprisingly,” she said of her knitting hobby.
Along with the typical high school challenges, Santiago said the added layer of having to attend school during the pandemic was a surreal experience.
“It honestly feels like a really crazy dream, because it feels like two years were taken from us,” she said. “And they were completely. I swear the other day I was a sophomore. I guess in a way, I feel that even those years were taken away from us, I still was able to fulfill my high school experience.”
A NEW CHAPTER
Although moving from a small town to a massive city might intimidate some, Santiago said she’s pretty comfortable with the transition.
“When I visited UW, I felt good about it,” she said. “I felt ready as if I was born to be a city girl.”
After her pre-med studies, Santiago would like to specialize in the surgical field. She said she is fascinated by the human body and its capabilities.
“I gravitate towards learning about how we function, the science behind it, and why we do certain things,” she said. “It’s very fascinating to me.”
Despite starting alone and having to make new friends in the city, Santiago said she finds comfort in knowing she’s only a short distance from the community she grew up in and said she will always cherish the encouragement and academic attention she received going to school in a small town.
“We’re a big family here, and you feel comfortable knowing you have people here who support you,” she said of the Easton community. “The support that has been with me since the beginning has really helped me, and I think that the people that have been guiding me and helping me through middle school and high school here have helped get me to where I am right now.”