The Eat with the Heat barbecue is focused on child safety, but is still a welcoming event for the community. Tuesday saw one of the largest turnouts in the event’s history.
The "Eat with the Heat" barbecue is not just about the food, but about the community learning about the different services the county has for families, and a chance for these services to show off some of their emergency vehicles.
The community barbecue, “Eat with the Heat” had a massive turnout Tuesday night, as hundreds of people came out to enjoy good weather, free food and improve child safety. Local organizations and first responders with an interest in child safety, including emergency services, organize the event hosted by the Ellensburg Police Department.
“The early estimates are that it is probably our biggest turnout,” said EPD Capt. Dan Hansberry. “The weather of course helps, but I think people are just dying to do this, they are dying to come out and socialize with other people.”
The barbecue is a part of the country-wide event, “National Night Out,” which focuses on child safety in all its forms. This includes getting kids sized for car seats, showing them the dangers of drunk driving and supplying families with a child identification kit, a set of tools used to record a child’s DNA and other identifying features in the event a child is ever lost.
While child safety is the main concern, the barbecue is still a fun time for the whole family. The city provided free food, grilled and served by first responders and county employees. The turnout was so high that Hansberry said they had to send people to the store to get more burgers.
Emergency vehicles also show up for families to see and explore, including a firetruck, sheriff’s boat and the Central Washington University Police Tesla. There was also cornhole, frozen yogurt provided by Utopia and an obstacle course for kids to pedal cart around that simulates drunk driving.