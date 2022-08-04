Support Local Journalism


The community barbecue, “Eat with the Heat” had a massive turnout Tuesday night, as hundreds of people came out to enjoy good weather, free food and improve child safety. Local organizations and first responders with an interest in child safety, including emergency services, organize the event hosted by the Ellensburg Police Department.

“The early estimates are that it is probably our biggest turnout,” said EPD Capt. Dan Hansberry. “The weather of course helps, but I think people are just dying to do this, they are dying to come out and socialize with other people.”