...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Local law enforcement serves up food at the 2021 National Night Out in Ellensburg. This year’s event is set for Tuesday.
Every year, county first responders and childcare services host a barbecue for the community in the “National Night Out”, or “Eat with the Heat.” This year’s event is set for Aug. 2.
This event started as a way to inform the community about child safety and provide parents and guardians with resources and equipment to ensure the safety of their kids. Locally, the event has grown to be an inviting community barbecue with free food for all.
The event hosts child identification kits for families. These kits are a way for parents and guardians to record all identifying information about their children such as DNA samples and fingerprints. These can be completed at home or the event. The kits are for the families to keep and take home, the police will not have a copy of this information and it will only be used if the child gets lost. These kits are also available outside the event.
“Over the years “National Night Out” expanded from just that worst-case scenario to preemptive child safety information, and that is why it has grown into what it is now,” said Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry. “It includes everything from child seat safety, to bicycle safety to well, you name it.”
The event has also grown in entertainment appeal, with food, games, and some first responder vehicles for children to learn about. The barbecue includes burgers and hotdogs, provided by the city and cooked by the hosts of the event.
Organizations involved are the Ellensburg Police Department, Comprehensive Healthcare’s Aspen Victim Advocacy Services, Kittitas County Youth Services, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Kittcom, Central Washington University Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Department of Natural Resources, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. The frozen yogurt restaurant Utopia is also involved in this event, and Hansberry said they have been involved since about the start eight to 10 years ago.
For the organizations involved in the event, it is a chance to have a good time with the community they serve, while providing resources and information that could be life-saving to families.
“This is one of the events we look forward to every year,” Hansberry said. “These types of events, officers and departments really look forward to because it is that time where we can just mingle with the public and have that sense of community.”
The barbecue is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at Memorial Park, 7th and Poplar.