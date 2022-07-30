National Night Out 8.jpg

Local law enforcement serves up food at the 2021 National Night Out in Ellensburg. This year’s event is set for Tuesday.

 Daily Record file

Every year, county first responders and childcare services host a barbecue for the community in the “National Night Out”, or “Eat with the Heat.” This year’s event is set for Aug. 2.

This event started as a way to inform the community about child safety and provide parents and guardians with resources and equipment to ensure the safety of their kids. Locally, the event has grown to be an inviting community barbecue with free food for all.

