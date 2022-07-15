eda move

The Ellensburg Downtown Association is moving its office back to the original location at 109 East Third Avenue on Aug. 1.

The Ellensburg Downtown Association is headed back to the future, moving its current office in the Elks Building to 109 E. Third St.

The estimated 1,900 square foot new location is the former space of the EDA and perfect for bigger and better plans for the future, executive director Brenda DeVore said.

“We want to have more of a street presence and more accessible to tourists. We’re a little hidden with our current location. The coolest thing is that it brings us back to our original roots, which is where the EDA first had its office,” she said.

“The new location is around 2,000 square feet. We will be able to host events in a community event space. We’ll be able to rent space out to other business. We’ll also have an office we can rent out and space for two pop-up shops.”

New Community Engagement Specialist

The EDA has hired Teresa Chanes as the new Community Engagement Specialist.

Chanes background is in vendor relations, business development, and project management. She will use her experience to build relationships and help businesses prosper.

“She’ll be focusing on working with new businesses, fundraising, producing events. Sophie was more social media. Teresa will be more design, outreach and promotions,” DeVore said.

Chanes will be focusing on community programming, fundraising, and supporting the initiatives of the EDA’s four committees: Design, Outreach, Promotions and Economic Development.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Sophie Wagner has accepted another business opportunity in Yakima and will be relocating in mid-August.

Wagner was responsible for social media, assisting with organizing events like Hometown Holidays, the Ellensburg Night Market and Dachshunds on Parade and others.

“This job has been such a gift because it helped me make connections with so many, something I will be forever grateful for,” Wagner said. “I’ll be relocating to Yakima in mid-August for an exciting career move.

“However, much of my freelance videography/photography business is here in Ellensburg, so I will be in town often.”

Upcoming Events

July 20: Ellensburg Night Market from 5 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 31: Hoedown in the Downtown with the Dusty 45s from 5 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 24: Buskers in the Burg from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 28: Merchant gathering from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

