EDA Merchant Gathering creates a productive business platform moving forward By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 8, 2021 The Ellensburg Downtown Association Merchant Gathering creates a productive business platform moving forward. Courtesy photo The Ellensburg Downtown Association Merchant Gathering at Fitterer's Furniture was the first step in creating a productive business platform moving forward. Courtesy photo Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It has to start somewhere and the Ellensburg Downtown Association hosted a meet and greet with local business owners and representatives to introduce executive director Brenda DeVore and marketing and event coordinator Sophie Wagner to the business community and update the EDA’s strategic plan moving forward.DeVore said the EDA intends to continue the Merchant Gatherings on a quarterly basis.“We covered a lot of ground with open discussion. Most important, we achieved our goal, which is to offer a platform to network, educate, listen, and engage in open dialogue to topics affecting our merchants,” EDA Board president Kelle Vandenberg said. Highlights from the high impact gathering included:• EDA Board President, Kelle Vandenberg announced the recent launch of the EDA’s Micro-Grant opportunity designed to support Ellensburg downtown businesses. Visit www.Ellensburgdowntown.org for details.• The EDA’s Executive Director, Brenda DeVore, shared the 2022 EDA’s strategic plan. Some of those ideas include:• Iconic Downtown Mural Project• Plan for snowflakes on town lights• Downtown planter repair –April and October• Survey to gain insights to your needs and ideas • Building relations with CWU• Economic Vitality• B&O Tax Program• Expanding Night Market program• Pine Street Revitalization• Updating EDA website with resources for current and prospective business owners• QR codes featuring businesses, local events and activities.EDA Economic Vitality committee member, Lindsay DeJong, shared about the success of the Night Market and how your business can be featured at this event. The economic impact of this event is beyond what was initially anticipated.Wagner introduced the new Ellensburg Shop Local contest and provided updates on the upcoming Dec. 9 Girl's Night Out event.For questions, email The Ellensburg Downtown Association at Director@EllensburgDowntown.org or call (509) 962-6246. 