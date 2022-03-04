As they do whenever there is a request for help, the people of Kittitas County respond.
A couple hundred people responded to the call for volunteers last week at the Ellensburg Downtown Association Volunteer Fair where 21 nonprofit organizations reached out for help to keep their operations going for the next year.
Mainstay organizations like Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity, Ellensburg Community Radio, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Top Hands and Friends of Ellensburg Public Library/Hal Holmes Center were on hand.
There were others like the Helen House, Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center, Naomi's Hope, Mule Deer Foundation and Aspen Victim Advocacy Services, among others gladly taking names and discussing the operations of their services.
“It’s an amazing turnout. I’m really excited because we had about 60 registered online and I would say there was around 200 show up,” said Sophie Wagner, EDA Marketing and Events Coordinator. “It was a great event. Every group that I saw was happy because they had a great response for a volunteer base.
“We were really lucky to have such a variety of non-profits respond. They were from all different facets of services and organizations, and I’m really excited about that.”
Ellensburg Downtown Association board member Darren Reid said he saw the spirit of the community represented with the call for volunteers.
“This shows a lot of the people want to get involved in the community,” Reid said. “This is the way to help the nonprofits in our community. It’s a great mix, people want to get plugged in and it’s a great way for people to meet other people and get involved.”
The Ellensburg Downtown Association sponsored 10 events involving some 4,000 volunteers during 2021 – a lot of good people, doing a lot of good things.
Jodi Hoctor was named the 2021 Volunteer of the Year for her work with the Hoedown in Downtown, Buskers in the Burg and the Moments to Remember.
“You get what you give,” Hoctor said. “I don’t do this for recognition. It’s a great group of people that come together to put on events for our community. I like being involved in the community, that’s kind of valuable to me.”
The EDA Board also recognized 12 other individuals and groups active throughout 2021.
The Volunteer Award winners include:
Downtown Service Award: Ellensburg Christian School
Downtown Service Award: CWU Army ROTC
"Girl" illa Glue Award: Renee Fyall
"Girl" illa Glue Award: Stephanie Castillo
Papa Steve Award: Steve Reid
Dream Team Award: Susan Gregory
Dream Team Award: Matt Stephens
Dream Team Award: Rodeo City Roller Derby
Dream Team Award: Shelley Miller
Dream Team Award: Blue Bear Puppet Lab
Volunteer of the Year and Board Legacy Award: Jodi Hoctor
Board Legacy Award: Megan West
The Ellensburg Downtown Association understands the need for local business to step up and be counted in making the historical downtown district a viable economic foundation in the business community.
It recognized seven businesses for its contributions to the community, including:
Legacy Award – The Tav
Business Leadership – Megan West, Claim Clothing
Heart of Downtown – Gard Vintners
Impact Award – Pretty Fair Beer
Artist Promoter of the Year – Jan Jaffe, Make Music Ellensburg
Downtown Visionary – The Pearl
Phoenix Award – The Early Bird