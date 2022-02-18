Community events in and around Ellensburg operate smooth as silk because of one defining element – community volunteers.
From Jazz in the Valley to the Ellensburg Rodeo and whatever else is going on, people jump in and lend a hand.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association is hosting a community wide Volunteer Fair Open House on Feb. 24 at the new Ellensburg Business Foundry at 421 N. Main Street.
It’s a good way to get involved, EDA executive director Brenda DeVore said, and a better way to help the 21 participating nonprofit partners.
“Come meet and greet the non-profit organizations in our community and find where your talents can be celebrated,” DeVore said. “Bring your neighbors, co-workers, community groups and friends.
“This is for anyone who would like to serve a non-profit organization in our community.”
The schedule of events:
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Meet and greet local non-profit organizations
6 to 6:30 p.m. – The Ellensburg Downtown Association Volunteer Awards to recognize the 2021 volunteers
6:30 to 7 p.m. Ellensburg Downtown Association Annual Meeting
The EDA is looking for volunteers 14 and older to help with hospitality, networking, fundraising, engaging with people, accounting, event setup, photography and social media.
It’s an excellent opportunity for students needing volunteer hours to fulfill a requirement or simply a way to connect and make a difference, DeVore said.
2022 Micro Grant Winners
In other news, the Ellensburg Downtown Association announced its Micro Grant Program award winners.
The Micro Grant program was developed by the Economic Vitality Committee to support downtown businesses. There were 19 entries and finalists selected based on their involvement in and to the community.
Four $1,000 grant recipients:
• The Early Bird – Jeannie Bayles plans to renovate a space not currently being used, to include fresh paint, polishing floors, new lighting, chairs and tables and equipment. The expansion will provide additional seating and a space for private events.
• Computability — Matt Hanson needs a sign above their space to increase visual exposure to the community and help increase growth.
• Peace & Nutrition – Shena Jaramillo — is a dietitian specializing in eating disorders and would like to increase marketing on campus and through new physical advertisement at her office space.
•Cascade Kids – Rachael Scott will be able to make up for lost revenue for the last few months due to the pandemic.