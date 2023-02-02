Traffic legslation

Amber Weilert, a mother from Parkland, shares her story of losing her son due to a drunk driver. Lawmakers said they have bipartisan agreement on a package of bills to make streets safer for workers, bicylists, pedestrians and others.

 Reneé Diaz / Washington State Journal

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and Gov. Jay Inslee say they are backing a package of new laws aimed at protecting workers, pedestrians and commuters.

New bills would include reducing the blood alcohol concentration limit for operating a vehicle when driving, imposing more restrictions on high-risk drivers and requiring a skills course for young and older drivers.


